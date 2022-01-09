Modders enable cross core customization in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite doesn't allow players to customize their spartans across different cores. Armor cores are the basic structure on which all customizations have to be set. There are different cores in Halo Infinite, including popular ones like the Mark V [B] which come with their own set of customizable items.

There has been no shortage of customization items that have been available to Halo Infinite players with some becoming instant hits with players, like the helmets with the cat ears. However, there is a massive caveat to what seems like endless customization.

Despite the several options available to players, cross core customization is not allowed in Halo Infinite. This meant that a player wouldn't have been able to fit the items meant for one armor core on another.

But modders may have found a way to do it if community speculation and rumors are to be believed.

Modders cross customize armor cores in Halo Infinite

A couple of days ago, a post was made in the community subreddit for Halo Infinite. It contained images of Spartans that had cross customizations done on them. As per the reddit poster, the images have been collected from a modder/leak discord.

Despite not being an official release, the work done on Halo Infinite armor cores looks really polished. While the modding has found several admirers, it has also reopened a debate that has been getting a lot of attention from the Halo Infinite community.

Community asks why cross customization is not official in Halo Infinite

While the work may have been done by the modders, it certainly points to the fact that cross customization is possible in Halo Infinite. Many members of the community have been asking for this feature as a standard out-of-the-box component as well.

While one can point out that 343 Industries has done it to keep the lore intact, that argument falls with the addition of items which are already outside the lore. With money seeming to be the end goal of locking cores, the community is split about this decision.

If Halo Infinite players can cross customize their spartans, the chances of them spending on new customization items could take a hit. However, the work done by modders has left a sour taste in the mouth of many. Halo Infinite players have already criticized 343 Industries on several occasions and the latest development would not have done any favors for the studio.

