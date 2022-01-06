How to get the Mark V [B] armor core in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is the latest addition to the Halo series and there is no doubt abouth the fact that 343 Industries has delivered an enjoyable title. There have been several changes introduced in the latest iteration alongside the positives from its predecessors.

One major change has been the way Halo Infinite has kept its multiplayer modes completely free-to-play. Some evolutions related to in-game items have been made in order to keep the game up to date with the modern revenue scheme. One such feature has been the use of armor cores in Halo Infinites.

No two Spartans are the same and it's only justified that Halo Infinite players will have the facility to customize the looks of their in-game characters.

Internet Age EdBoy @liquid_edboy



I wanna rock the Mark V [b] with the MK VII Helmet and those cool new shoulder pads, bro. @271Raptor the thing is, I REALLY like some of the new Gen III designs and whatnot, I'm just worried that all the external variants and gear is going to be Armor Core specific.I wanna rock the Mark V [b] with the MK VII Helmet and those cool new shoulder pads, bro. @271Raptor the thing is, I REALLY like some of the new Gen III designs and whatnot, I'm just worried that all the external variants and gear is going to be Armor Core specific.I wanna rock the Mark V [b] with the MK VII Helmet and those cool new shoulder pads, bro. https://t.co/TUo5rIcjET

Armor cores serve this exact purpose for Halo Infinite players as they are the basis on which every form of customization is made. Each core has its own set of customizations and barring a few elements, most of the items of one core don't fit another.

How to obtain the Mark V [B] armor core in Halo Infinite

There are several armor cores available to the players of Halo Infinite. The most common and primary one is Mark VII. However, there are limited customization options when compared to the Mark V. As a great alternative, Halo Infinite players can use the Mark V [B] armor core.

All Halo Infinite players need is the Heroes of Reach Battlepass

Halo Infinite's Season 1 Battle Pass is called Heroes of Reach. Heroes of Reach has 166 items as rewards which include armor cores, visors and other cosmetic items. The pass has two separate free and paid paths, and the first reward on the paid path is the Mark V [B] epic armor core.

As a result, Halo Infinite players will need to own a paid or premium version of the pass. Thankfully, the pass at the moment has no expiry period and is priced quite reasonably at $10.

Full list of customization options available for the Mark V [B] in Halo Infinite

Armor Kits: Carter, Jun, Catherine, Jorge, Emile

Ten Helmet Options

Six Armor Coatings

Six Visor Colors

Nine Chest Pieces

Five Shoulder Pads

Two Gloves

Four Wrist Attachments

Two Utility Options

Three Knee Pads

Overall, the Mark V [B] will be the go-to armor core for many Halo Infite players for the time being. It is affordable and has plenty of customization options that give all the players a great base for personalisation.

