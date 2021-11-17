Every reward in Season 1 Halo Infinite battle pass

A look at Halo Infinite Season 1. (Image via 343 Industries)

The leaks and rumors were true — Halo Infinite launched early with a multiplayer beta rather than waiting until December for the full game.

The release of multiplayer on November 15, 2021 kicked off Halo Infinite's Season, titled Heroes of Reach. It will last until May 2022 and give players over 100 rewards to earn in a battle pass.

Halo Infinite battle passes never expire either. Even after a new battle pass begins, you can switch over and work on it or continue progressing with the existing one until you're done. You won't miss out on the armor, name plates, and more.

Every Season 1 battle pass reward in Halo Infinite

There are 168 total rewards in the Season 1 battle pass for Halo Infinite. More events and content will be added to an extended season, with possible event-specific battle passes as well.

This first one, though, is full of goodies for players to unlock. From free items to premium items for $9.99, you'll be able to customize your Halo Infinite Spartan with everything in the battle pass.

Here's what you can look forward to in terms of rewards in Halo Infinite Season 1:

Lv. 1: FUI Epic Backdrop, Mark V

Lv. 2: UA/Type B1

Lv. 3: Challenge Swap, UA/DO-01-CRR Breaching Kit

Lv. 4: UA/P1DA Bracer

Lv. 5: Challenge Swap, Blue Rampage

Lv. 6: Bryce, XP Boost

Lv. 7: SAP/EVA

Lv. 8: Challenge Swap, SAP/EVA

Lv. 9: TAC/RS/Willow

Lv. 10: Challenge Swap, EVA

Lv. 11: Stone Green, XP Boost

Lv. 12: TAC/MAT – 2519C Communicator

Lv. 13: Challenge Swap, TAC/MC5 TACPAD

Lv. 14: Noble Principle

Lv. 15: Challenge Swap, Commando

Lv. 16: Calm Blossom, XP Boost

Lv. 17: Noble

Lv. 18: Challenge Swap, HUL-3

Lv. 19: Noble Command

Lv. 20: Challenge Swap, Carter-A259

Lv. 21: UTIL Beacon, XP Boost

Lv. 22: Noble

Lv. 23: Challenge Swap, Noble

Lv. 24: UA/DO-O6

Lv. 25: Challenge Swap, FC-I Fascia

Lv. 26: Vandal, XP Boost

Lv. 27: TAC/SRT

Lv. 28: Challenge Swap, System of Systems

Lv. 29: TAC/T-MAGS

Lv. 30: Challenge Swap, Aviator

Lv. 31: Ancient Code, XP Boost

Lv. 32: SAP/SNP

Lv. 33: Challenge Swap, SAP/SNP

Lv. 34: Noble Observer

Lv. 35: Challenge Swap, Scout

Lv. 36: Lumu, XP Boost

Lv. 37: HUL-I

Lv. 38: Challenge Swap, UTIL/Desert Patrol

Lv. 39: Noble Strike

Lv. 40: Challenge Swap, Jun-A266

Lv. 41: Tempest Lilac, XP Boost

Lv. 42: Noble

Lv. 43: Challenge Swap, TAC/Recon Package

Lv. 44: Search and Assess

Lv. 45: Challenge Swap, Recon

Lv. 46: UA/Agathius, XP Boost

Lv. 47: MK59E

Lv. 48: Challenge Swap, Challenger

Lv. 49: UA/Agathius, Critical Path

Lv. 50: Challenge Swap, Judgement Phoenix

Lv. 51: Dynasty, XP Boost

Lv. 52: UA/Type FJ

Lv. 53: Challenge Swap, M45 Hardcase

Lv. 54: Noble Intercessor

Lv. 55: Challenge Swap, Air Assault

Lv. 56: Ghost Grey, XP Boost

Lv. 57: Noble

Lv. 58: Challenge Swap, TAC/RS/Starlight

Lv. 59: Noble Confidence

Lv. 60: Challenge Swap, Catherine-B320

Lv. 61: Kill Count, XP Boost

Lv. 62: SAP/ODST

Lv. 63: Challenge Swap, SAP/ODST

Lv. 64: Helljumper

Lv. 65: Challenge Swap, ODST

Lv. 66: Karaba Sirocco, XP Boost

Lv. 67: UA/ODST

Lv. 68: Challenge Swap, Keep It Clean

Lv. 69: Super Tone

Lv. 70: Challenge Swap, Superintendent

Lv. 71: UA/M557, XP Boost

Lv. 72: UA/Type Jor

Lv. 73: Challenge Swap, UA/Vaultlock

Lv. 74: Noble Defender

Lv. 75: Challenge Swap, Grenadier

Lv. 76: Noble Portal, XP Boost

Lv. 77: Stalwart

Lv. 78: Challenge Swap, UA/Type E3

Lv. 79: Noble Justice

Lv. 80: Challenge Swap, Jorge-052

Lv. 81: Trailblazer, XP Boost

Lv. 82: SAP/MKVI

Lv. 83: Challenge Swap, SAP/MKVI

Lv. 84: FCI-I/Airwolf, Mark VI

Lv. 85: Challenge Swap, Judgement Mantle

Lv. 86: Claw Marks, XP Boost

Lv. 87: M10 Tactical Soft Case

Lv. 88: Challenge Swap, TAC/CASC

Lv. 89: M550D Halfplate, Noble Executioner

Lv. 90: Challenge Swap, EVA-C

Lv. 91: Special Delivery, XP Boost

Lv. 92: Visigoth

Lv. 93: Challenge Swap, Sapper Rig

Lv. 94: Dragoon, Noble Fury

Lv. 95: Challenge Swap, Emile-A239

Lv. 96: Mark VII, XP Boost

Lv. 97: Challenge Swap, Judgement Helm

Lv. 98: UA/Armet, MIA

Lv. 99: Challenge Swap, Redacted Records

Lv. 100: UA/Type II-A1 Buckler, Judgement Flame

That is a long list of rewards for players who opt to purchase the Halo Infinite battle pass. You'll start your Halo Infinite career off with a ton of awesome pieces to help you shine on the battlefield.

