Every reward in Season 1 Halo Infinite battle pass

The leaks and rumors were true — Halo Infinite launched early with a multiplayer beta rather than waiting until December for the full game.
The release of multiplayer on November 15, 2021 kicked off Halo Infinite's Season, titled Heroes of Reach. It will last until May 2022 and give players over 100 rewards to earn in a battle pass.
Halo Infinite battle passes never expire either. Even after a new battle pass begins, you can switch over and work on it or continue progressing with the existing one until you're done. You won't miss out on the armor, name plates, and more.
Every Season 1 battle pass reward in Halo Infinite
There are 168 total rewards in the Season 1 battle pass for Halo Infinite. More events and content will be added to an extended season, with possible event-specific battle passes as well.
This first one, though, is full of goodies for players to unlock. From free items to premium items for $9.99, you'll be able to customize your Halo Infinite Spartan with everything in the battle pass.
Here's what you can look forward to in terms of rewards in Halo Infinite Season 1:
- Lv. 1: FUI Epic Backdrop, Mark V
- Lv. 2: UA/Type B1
- Lv. 3: Challenge Swap, UA/DO-01-CRR Breaching Kit
- Lv. 4: UA/P1DA Bracer
- Lv. 5: Challenge Swap, Blue Rampage
- Lv. 6: Bryce, XP Boost
- Lv. 7: SAP/EVA
- Lv. 8: Challenge Swap, SAP/EVA
- Lv. 9: TAC/RS/Willow
- Lv. 10: Challenge Swap, EVA
- Lv. 11: Stone Green, XP Boost
- Lv. 12: TAC/MAT – 2519C Communicator
- Lv. 13: Challenge Swap, TAC/MC5 TACPAD
- Lv. 14: Noble Principle
- Lv. 15: Challenge Swap, Commando
- Lv. 16: Calm Blossom, XP Boost
- Lv. 17: Noble
- Lv. 18: Challenge Swap, HUL-3
- Lv. 19: Noble Command
- Lv. 20: Challenge Swap, Carter-A259
- Lv. 21: UTIL Beacon, XP Boost
- Lv. 22: Noble
- Lv. 23: Challenge Swap, Noble
- Lv. 24: UA/DO-O6
- Lv. 25: Challenge Swap, FC-I Fascia
- Lv. 26: Vandal, XP Boost
- Lv. 27: TAC/SRT
- Lv. 28: Challenge Swap, System of Systems
- Lv. 29: TAC/T-MAGS
- Lv. 30: Challenge Swap, Aviator
- Lv. 31: Ancient Code, XP Boost
- Lv. 32: SAP/SNP
- Lv. 33: Challenge Swap, SAP/SNP
- Lv. 34: Noble Observer
- Lv. 35: Challenge Swap, Scout
- Lv. 36: Lumu, XP Boost
- Lv. 37: HUL-I
- Lv. 38: Challenge Swap, UTIL/Desert Patrol
- Lv. 39: Noble Strike
- Lv. 40: Challenge Swap, Jun-A266
- Lv. 41: Tempest Lilac, XP Boost
- Lv. 42: Noble
- Lv. 43: Challenge Swap, TAC/Recon Package
- Lv. 44: Search and Assess
- Lv. 45: Challenge Swap, Recon
- Lv. 46: UA/Agathius, XP Boost
- Lv. 47: MK59E
- Lv. 48: Challenge Swap, Challenger
- Lv. 49: UA/Agathius, Critical Path
- Lv. 50: Challenge Swap, Judgement Phoenix
- Lv. 51: Dynasty, XP Boost
- Lv. 52: UA/Type FJ
- Lv. 53: Challenge Swap, M45 Hardcase
- Lv. 54: Noble Intercessor
- Lv. 55: Challenge Swap, Air Assault
- Lv. 56: Ghost Grey, XP Boost
- Lv. 57: Noble
- Lv. 58: Challenge Swap, TAC/RS/Starlight
- Lv. 59: Noble Confidence
- Lv. 60: Challenge Swap, Catherine-B320
- Lv. 61: Kill Count, XP Boost
- Lv. 62: SAP/ODST
- Lv. 63: Challenge Swap, SAP/ODST
- Lv. 64: Helljumper
- Lv. 65: Challenge Swap, ODST
- Lv. 66: Karaba Sirocco, XP Boost
- Lv. 67: UA/ODST
- Lv. 68: Challenge Swap, Keep It Clean
- Lv. 69: Super Tone
- Lv. 70: Challenge Swap, Superintendent
- Lv. 71: UA/M557, XP Boost
- Lv. 72: UA/Type Jor
- Lv. 73: Challenge Swap, UA/Vaultlock
- Lv. 74: Noble Defender
- Lv. 75: Challenge Swap, Grenadier
- Lv. 76: Noble Portal, XP Boost
- Lv. 77: Stalwart
- Lv. 78: Challenge Swap, UA/Type E3
- Lv. 79: Noble Justice
- Lv. 80: Challenge Swap, Jorge-052
- Lv. 81: Trailblazer, XP Boost
- Lv. 82: SAP/MKVI
- Lv. 83: Challenge Swap, SAP/MKVI
- Lv. 84: FCI-I/Airwolf, Mark VI
- Lv. 85: Challenge Swap, Judgement Mantle
- Lv. 86: Claw Marks, XP Boost
- Lv. 87: M10 Tactical Soft Case
- Lv. 88: Challenge Swap, TAC/CASC
- Lv. 89: M550D Halfplate, Noble Executioner
- Lv. 90: Challenge Swap, EVA-C
- Lv. 91: Special Delivery, XP Boost
- Lv. 92: Visigoth
- Lv. 93: Challenge Swap, Sapper Rig
- Lv. 94: Dragoon, Noble Fury
- Lv. 95: Challenge Swap, Emile-A239
- Lv. 96: Mark VII, XP Boost
- Lv. 97: Challenge Swap, Judgement Helm
- Lv. 98: UA/Armet, MIA
- Lv. 99: Challenge Swap, Redacted Records
- Lv. 100: UA/Type II-A1 Buckler, Judgement Flame
That is a long list of rewards for players who opt to purchase the Halo Infinite battle pass. You'll start your Halo Infinite career off with a ton of awesome pieces to help you shine on the battlefield.