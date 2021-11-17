How to level up your battle pass in Halo Infinite

343 Industries have released a Halo Infinite multiplayer beta early for fans and it provides all the goodies of a modern experience, including a battle pass.

The battle pass in Halo Infinite has seen some criticism because of how slow it can be to progress. Truly, that may be the only issue there is with the game thus far. It is that good.

Halo Infinite players will have access to free battle pass items and premium battle pass items. The only way to level it up and obtain these, however, is by completing challenges or outright purchasing battle pass levels.

How you can level up your battle pass in Halo Infinite

A look at the Season 1 Halo Infinite battle pass. (Image via 343 Industries)

Daily and weekly challenges are going to be your main focus if you want to grind through the battle pass. Daily challenges will refresh every day with some pretty basic tasks.

They typically require you to just play a certain amount of games. They change after you have finished a handful of them. You'll gain battle pass XP by playing the number of games your daily challenge asks of you.

AzureAce 🙇‍♂️ @AzureAcedia So overall, Infinite is a masterclass in how to do Halo, it feels like a perfect blend of Halo 3, Reach and Halo 4. The sandbox is a lot of fun, the weapons and vehicles are great (wish they had new vehicles tho).



The Battle Pass is the only thing holding Infinite back here. So overall, Infinite is a masterclass in how to do Halo, it feels like a perfect blend of Halo 3, Reach and Halo 4. The sandbox is a lot of fun, the weapons and vehicles are great (wish they had new vehicles tho).The Battle Pass is the only thing holding Infinite back here.

After you go accomplish so many, the tasks will require you to play PVP matches or to finally start winning matches in the various modes of Halo Infinite like Big Team Battle, Slayer, or Oddball.

Weekly challenges will provide you with larger amounts of XP towards your Halo Infinite battle pass. Completing them will provide new ones until you have finished the allowed amount for the week.

This is more specific than the daily challenges. It may ask for certain objectives like getting kills with certain weapons or running over a player with a Warthog in Big Team Battle.

Hollow Of Dawn @HollowOfDawn



But… just… FIX THE PROGRESSION! Dear @Halo , Halo Infinite Multiplayer is INCREDIBLY fun! The combat is great! The maps are great! I bought the battle pass because I’m having fun with the game itself! I haven’t been this engaged with Halo multiplayer since Reach on the 360!But… just… FIX THE PROGRESSION! Dear @Halo, Halo Infinite Multiplayer is INCREDIBLY fun! The combat is great! The maps are great! I bought the battle pass because I’m having fun with the game itself! I haven’t been this engaged with Halo multiplayer since Reach on the 360!But… just… FIX THE PROGRESSION!

With these challenges currently being the only way to level up the battle pass, Halo Infinite fans aren't pleased. They were expecting any amount of play time to gain XP and do the trick.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Aside from the challenges, just like in Fortnite and Call of Duty, you can purchase levels in Halo Infinite. Each battle pass level costs 200 in-game credits. The lowest amount of credits you can buy is 500, though, at $4.99.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul