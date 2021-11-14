Is Halo Infinite Multiplayer releasing early? Expected release date, rumors, and more

Halo Infinite, the long-anticipated title, is finally nearing its release date. Developed by 343 Industries and published by Xbox, the title is set for release next month, December 8, 2021. However, recent information might indicate that the free-to-play multiplayer possibly has an earlier release.

Halo Infinite was originally set for fall 2020, to be released alongside the latest consoles, the Xbox Series X|S. However, after the title failed to impress fans at its reveal Xbox delayed the game for about a year. 343 also announced that the Multiplayer for Halo Infinite would be free-to-play. With the release date less than a month away, the hype for the return of Master Chief is at an all-time high.

Could Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer release alongside Xbox’s 20th Anniversary celebration on November 15?

Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer is officially set to launch on December 8, alongside the campaign on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. However, a recent data-mining of the Microsoft Store revealed the date of November 15, which is when Xbox is all set to celebrate its 20th anniversary. While the Microsoft Store has since been updated to reflect the official date of December 8, more rumours have emphasized the November 15 date.

2021 is not only the 20th anniversary of the Xbox brand but also of Halo. During the previous flight, Halo Infinite multiplayer seemed more than ready to be deployed. The free-to-play title will be available to everyone on PC (Microsoft Store and Steam) along with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

MayorReynoldsTV @MayorReynoldsTV You can suddenly download Halo Infinite if you search it on PC. Looks like the rumors of a surprise multiplayer release on Monday are likely true. You can suddenly download Halo Infinite if you search it on PC. Looks like the rumors of a surprise multiplayer release on Monday are likely true. https://t.co/5d3eyjp75k

While the Microsoft Store has been updated to reflect the December 8 date, recent rumours have suggested November 15 to be the launch date of the free-to-play multiplayer component of Halo Infinite. Furthermore, the Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer listing on Stream also got an update.

Considering 2021 is also the 20th anniversary of Halo, the surprise debuting of the Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer would be a great way to celebrate the anniversary.

However, that might not be the case, as Xbox just launched Forza Horizon 5 earlier this month, which has already garnered millions of players and launching Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer in such close proximity might affect the player base of both titles.

It is uncertain if Xbox will surprise launch the title on November 15. However, one thing is for certain, the hype for Halo Infinite is higher than it’s ever been.

