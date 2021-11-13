Halo Infinite expected release date, time, and latest campaign video

Halo Infinite, the long-anticipated entry in Xbox’s flagship franchise is finally nearing its release date of December 8. The game will bring back the iconic Master Chief to face off against the Banished. Players will also be able to find out what happened to Cortana after Halo 5 Guardians.

Prior to Halo Infinite, fans on the PC platform got their first taste of the iconic series when the Halo Master Chief Collection debuted on the platform. The collection bundles all mainline Halo titles, except Halo 5 Guardians.

Halo Infinite will be the first time a mainline Halo title is getting a simultaneous release on PC and console. Let’s take a look at Halo Infinite’s release date, and a recent Campaign deep dive video.

Halo Infinite Campaign and free-to-play Multiplayer release date

Halo Infinite is set for December 8, 2021, for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. Players can pre-order the campaign right now.

Developed by 343 Industries and published by Xbox, the long-anticipated Halo Infinite was originally planned to be released alongside the Xbox Series X|S consoles, and be the flagship title for the new generation.

Halo @Halo 9 years ago, Master Chief and Cortana went head-to-head with the mighty Didact to save humanity.



Happy Birthday, Halo 4! 🎂 9 years ago, Master Chief and Cortana went head-to-head with the mighty Didact to save humanity. Happy Birthday, Halo 4! 🎂 https://t.co/dTgCZNsJ0w

However, prior to its launch in 2020, the game failed to impress fans. It garnered a mixed reception for its visuals, which led to Xbox delaying the game for a year to polish it. During the recent Xbox E3 showcase, Halo Infinite was re-revealed with a release window of fall 2021.

In an unprecedented move, Xbox has announced that the multiplayer for Halo Infinite will be free-to-play, both on PC and Xbox console. The game will also be available through Game Pass on PC and console.

Halo Infinite Campaign deep dive

A recent Campaign video exclusively by IGN revealed gameplay snippets of the much-anticipated campaign and also answered some of fans' burning questions.

Halo Infinite’s Campaign is part of the Reclaimer Saga and takes place after Halo 5 Guardians and Halo Wars 2. The story will resolve threads left hanging at the end of Halo 5 Guardians, including what happened to Cortana.

While the iconic Spartan John 117, aka Master Chief, was absent for the majority of Halo 5 Guardians, he is back in Halo Infinite. The fan-favourite character will face off against the Banished (from Halo Wars 2) in Installation 07, better known as Zeta Halo.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

More information regarding Halo Infinite is expected to be revealed as the game gets closer to its release date of December 8, 2021.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan