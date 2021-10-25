Xbox finally re-unveils Halo Infinite Campaign, and it is glorious

Following a year-long delay, Xbox and 343 Industries have finally re-unveiled the Halo Infinite campaign, and it is gorgeous.

Halo Infinite, the long-awaited title of the legendary franchise, was originally set to be launched alongside the Xbox Series X|S. However, during the E3 2020 showcase, the game’s campaign mode was criticized for looking bad, and it received a mixed reception. Xbox then decided to delay the game for a year, prompting the Xbox Series X|S to launch without any exclusive title. Now, after a year, Xbox and 343 finally showed off the brand new campaign mode. So, what are the changes?

Halo Infinite Campaign Overview gameplay showcases open nature of Zeta Halo and different ways to take down the Banished

Since the delay, Halo Infinite has had a massive overhaul. A look at the latest campaign reveal does showcase how much work the developers at 343 have put into the game. It is clear that the game needed the extra development time, and Xbox was wise enough to provide that to deliver a finished game, even though it meant that their flagship console would be released without an exclusive launch title.

While the previous Halo Infinite Multiplayer hands-on does showcase the smoother gameplay and the grappling mechanics, the campaign showcase pushed the boundaries further by revealing the vast open world of Zeta Halo aka Installation 07, the new AI codenamed “The Weapon”, vehicular and gun gameplay, multiple new enemies, and, of course, the spartan John-117 aka Master Chief.

Master Chief will be able to take out the banished outpost and recruit marines across Zeta Halo. One moment in the trailer even recreates the RendeZook, but in classic Halo style.

The end of the trailer also showcases the infamous Banished Craig, who looks much better now with detailed skin textures and expressions.

The campaign picks up after Halo 5 Guardians and Halo Wars 2, obviously raising questions regarding Cortana’s whereabouts. The fast-paced action, paired with a smooth combination of guns and movement using the grappling hook and amazing visuals, easily takes anticipation for Halo through the roof.

Halo Infinite launches on December 8, 2021, on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam and Microsoft Store). This multiplayer mode of the popular game will be free-to-play and the campaign will be included with the Game Pass for both PC and Console.

Edited by Atul S