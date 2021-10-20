Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and more make their way to Xbox Game Pass for Xbox's 20th anniversary

Xbox turns 20 this November, and Microsoft has planned something big for its fans. Xbox Game Pass owners worldwide will have many reasons to commemorate the occasion.

Xbox has been a prominent figure in the console world since its inception. Over the last two decades, the beloved console has had multiple iterations and has expanded beyond the console space to become a gaming brand. It is only fitting that its two-decade-long legacy sees a mega celebration, which is exactly what is lined up for fans.

Nibel @Nibellion Microsoft will hold a special Xbox 20th Anniversary broadcast on November 15“While we won’t announce any new games, this anniversary broadcast will be a special look back at 20 years of Xbox” theverge.com/2021/10/19/227… Microsoft will hold a special Xbox 20th Anniversary broadcast on November 15“While we won’t announce any new games, this anniversary broadcast will be a special look back at 20 years of Xbox” theverge.com/2021/10/19/227… https://t.co/kQypVfleSW

The celebration event of Xbox's 20th year on November 15 will see huge additions to the Xbox game pass and releases in general. Here's look at some of the biggest titles that will be showcased at the event.

Xbox 20th Anniversary celebration: Game releases. Xbox Game Pass additions and more

Halo Infinite

Master Chief returns on December 8 with the release of Halo Infinite. This realizes two decades' worth of vision for the Halo franchise, and Halo Infinite will be the largest Halo game ever made. The game will be released on PC and both generations of Xbox consoles. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass as well.

Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition

Everyone's favorite flight simulator gets its Game of the Year Edition on November 18. The edition will be available as a free update for all players, including Xbox Game Pass members. The GOTY edition brings new aircraft, revamped tutorials, and unique game modes that will delight new and old players.

Age of Empires IV

The Age of Empires franchise has been a founding pillar of the Real-Time Strategy (RTS) genre. The game will be getting its fourth installment on October 28 for PC and for Xbox Game Pass owners. Age of Empires IV will continue its 24-year-old legacy and bring new changes, strategies, and innovations to the popular series while retaining its core gameplay.

Forza Horizon 5

On November 9, one of the most refined racing experiences in recent times will be getting its 5th iteration in the form of Forza Horizon 5. The racing game will take place in the country of Mexico as an open world title. Forza Horizon 5 is the biggest ever Forza game that is hotly anticipated and will see simultaneous releases across all Microsoft platforms, including PC, Xbox Game Pass and cloud gaming.

Minecraft

Also Read

Popular survival game, Minecraft, is going to be added to the Xbox Game Pass on November 2. Minecraft Dungeons Seasonal Adventures will follow in December, and Caves & Cliffs: Part II later this year. Both Bedrock and Java editions are being added to Xbox Game Pass. While Bedrock will feature vanilla gameplay, the Java edition will have mod support.

Edited by Danyal Arabi