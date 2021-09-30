Forza Horizon 5: Minimum and recommended system requirement for PC

Xbox has unveiled the PC spec requirements for the upcoming racing game by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5.

Forza has become one of Xbox’s signature franchises over the years. While the main series of Forza Motorsport is developed by Turn 10 Studios, the spin-off series Forza Horizon is developed by Playground Games.

The fifth entry to the Forza Horizon series takes players to Mexico with stunning visuals and exotic cars. The game is being released on PC alongside the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

What are the minimum and recommended system spec requirements for Forza Horizon 5 PC?

Forza Horizon 5 is all set to be released on November 5, for the Xbox family of consoles, as well as on Windows PCs both via Microsoft Store and Steam. The game will also be available on the game pass at launch. Take a look at the requirements for Forza Horizon 5.

Minimum Spec Requirements

Operating System - Windows 10 (1909)

CPU (AMD) - Ryzen 3 1200

CPU (Intel) - Core i5 4460

GPU (AMD) - Radeon RX 470

GPU (Nvidia) Nvidia GTX 970

VRAM - 4 GB

RAM - 8 GB

Storage - 110 GB HDD

Recommended Spec Requirements

Operating System - Windows 10 (1909)

CPU (AMD) - Ryzen 5 1500X

CPU (Intel) - Core i5 8400

GPU (AMD) - Radeon RX 590

GPU (Nvidia) - Nvidia GTX 1070

VRAM - 8 GB

RAM - 16 GB

Storage - 110 GB HDD

Ideal Spec Requirements

Operating System - Windows 10 (1909)

CPU (AMD) - Ryzen 7 3800XT

CPU (Intel) - Core i7 10700K

GPU (AMD) - Radeon RX 6800XT

GPU (Nvidia) Nvidia RTX 3080

VRAM - 16 GB/ 10 GB

RAM - 16 GB

Storage - 110 GB SSD

Forza Horizon 5 will also have support for 21:9 ultrawide monitors with a field-of-view slider. The game will also support a wide range of steering wheels from popular manufacturers such as Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec. Forza Horizon 5 also has haptic feedback on the Xbox Wireless Controller supported on all versions, including the Steam version for the first time.

The Forza Horizon 5 is all set to launch on November 5, 2021, for the Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC.

