Forza Horizon 5: Minimum and recommended system requirement for PC

Xbox has unveiled the PC spec requirements for the upcoming racing game by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5.
Forza has become one of Xbox’s signature franchises over the years. While the main series of Forza Motorsport is developed by Turn 10 Studios, the spin-off series Forza Horizon is developed by Playground Games.
The fifth entry to the Forza Horizon series takes players to Mexico with stunning visuals and exotic cars. The game is being released on PC alongside the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles.
What are the minimum and recommended system spec requirements for Forza Horizon 5 PC?
Forza Horizon 5 is all set to be released on November 5, for the Xbox family of consoles, as well as on Windows PCs both via Microsoft Store and Steam. The game will also be available on the game pass at launch. Take a look at the requirements for Forza Horizon 5.
Minimum Spec Requirements
- Operating System - Windows 10 (1909)
- CPU (AMD) - Ryzen 3 1200
- CPU (Intel) - Core i5 4460
- GPU (AMD) - Radeon RX 470
- GPU (Nvidia) Nvidia GTX 970
- VRAM - 4 GB
- RAM - 8 GB
- Storage - 110 GB HDD
Recommended Spec Requirements
- Operating System - Windows 10 (1909)
- CPU (AMD) - Ryzen 5 1500X
- CPU (Intel) - Core i5 8400
- GPU (AMD) - Radeon RX 590
- GPU (Nvidia) - Nvidia GTX 1070
- VRAM - 8 GB
- RAM - 16 GB
- Storage - 110 GB HDD
Ideal Spec Requirements
- Operating System - Windows 10 (1909)
- CPU (AMD) - Ryzen 7 3800XT
- CPU (Intel) - Core i7 10700K
- GPU (AMD) - Radeon RX 6800XT
- GPU (Nvidia) Nvidia RTX 3080
- VRAM - 16 GB/ 10 GB
- RAM - 16 GB
- Storage - 110 GB SSD
Forza Horizon 5 will also have support for 21:9 ultrawide monitors with a field-of-view slider. The game will also support a wide range of steering wheels from popular manufacturers such as Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec. Forza Horizon 5 also has haptic feedback on the Xbox Wireless Controller supported on all versions, including the Steam version for the first time.
The Forza Horizon 5 is all set to launch on November 5, 2021, for the Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC.