Forza Horizon 5 takes the series into Mexico, launches on November 9th, 2021

Forza Horizon 5, sets the landscape for the game in Mexico and, is all set to be released on November 9th, 2021.

Forza is the flagship racing franchise of the Xbox. While Turn 10’s Forza Motosport series brings realistic rally racing to the players, the spin-off Forza Horizon series, developed by Playground Games, takes the player to a lush open world.

This Festival never ends. Welcome to Mexico. Welcome to Forza Horizon 5. pic.twitter.com/Ku0GyJRoLb — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) June 13, 2021

After exciting adventures in the Australian Outback in Forza Horizon 3 and the British Countryside in Forza Horizon 4, fans were beyond excited for the next installment.

The 5th installment of the Forza Horizon series received a surprise reveal during Sunday’s Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase.

Forza Horizon 5 takes the series to Mexico

After the grand success of Forza Horizon 4, the team at Playground Games is in charge of the Fable series. Meanwhile, Turn 10 studios are developing the next Forza Motosport game.

During the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase on Sunday, Playground Games debuted the next Forza Horizon game, Forza Horizon 5.

Discover Mexico the way it was meant to be: behind the wheel of the @MercedesAMG Project ONE in #ForzaHorizon5 this November. pic.twitter.com/qDyfEVNQ61 — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) June 13, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 takes the series to Mexico. The Gameplay overview trailer discusses how Mexico in Forza Horizon 5 is the biggest yet most diverse location. From a rainforest filled with Mayan architecture, the lush desert-covered landscape of Forza Horizon 5 covers a vast location.

The trailer also explored an idyllic season town and showcased a mural by Mexican artist Farid Rueda. Forza Horizon 5 is the first game in the series to utilize Ray Tracing technology in PC and consoles. The volcanic locations are recreated using photogrammetry, captured on location, on top of an active volcano.

The volcano location showcased is the highest point in a Forza Horizon game. From the high point, you can see the stunning city of Guanajuato, which is filled with narrow roads and a network of tunnels.

Forza Horizon 5 also implements a battle royale mode called The Eliminator, amongst others.

The Forza Horizon 5 arrives on November 9th 2021 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Fans can't wait to explore the sprawling landscape of Mexico at Forza Horizon 5.

