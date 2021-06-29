Forza Horizon 4 to no longer receive new content as Playground Games prepares for Forza Horizon 5

With the release of Playground Game's latest and greatest Forza Horizon titles around the corner, Forza Horizon 4's content updates are winding down. In order to focus on the new release, the developers will not be dropping any new cars or features in Forza Horizon 4 moving forward. As developers shift their focus to ensuring a smooth launch for the next title, Forza Horizon 4 will be receiving its last content update this week.

Forza Horizon 4 to not get new cars and features from this week on

The confirmation comes from an episode of Playground Games' Forza Monthly show where they update the players about the state of the game and what's coming next for the franchise as a whole.

Playground Games' senior producer Tom Butcher had the following to say regarding Horizon 4:

“With Forza Horizon 5’s release being our priority over the next few months, we’ve made some changes to Forza Horizon 4’s monthly series updates. So starting with Series update 38, players who know the game well will start to see the return of content from Series 7 to 32. Think of it a bit like a mix tape, featuring the return of some of your favourite content combined with recently added new features”.

The game will feature a rehash of old content shuffled weekly, but no new cars, features, game modes or events will be coming to Forza Horizon 4 moving forward.

Forza Horizon 5 is one of Playground Games' largest launches ever, spanning two generations of console hardware and will be releasing on PC simultaneously on November 9th although early access members can access the game four days earlier on November 5th, 2021.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available in three editions and will be priced as follows on the Microsoft Store:

Standard Edition: $59.99

$59.99 Deluxe Edition: $79.99

$79.99 Ultimate Edition: $99.99

