Forza Horizon 5 PC requirements revealed: Minimum specs support up to 11-year-old CPUs

During the conclusion of Microsoft's E3 2021 presentation, the tech pioneer ended their keynote with a bang by announcing Forza Horizon 5 that would be releasing this year. After a slow year for racing games all around with the cancelation of Need for Speed 2021 and no release date for the next Forza Motorsport in sight, Forza Horizon 5's announcement was a boon for racing enthusiasts. More details like pricing and system requirements have surfaced for Forza Horizon 5 as well.

Also read: Forza Horizon 5 takes the series to Mexico, launches on November 9th, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 minimum requirements are a good sign for PC gamers with aging hardware

Launching on November 9th 2021 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming, Forza Horizon 5 will serve as a beacon for next gen visuals as Turn 10 studios have dialed up the visual to 11. Complete with ray tracing, higher resolution textures and more, Forza Horizon 5's setting in Mexico is primed for next gen consoles.

Previous gen gamers need not worry though as the title will be available on not just Microsoft's older hardware like the Xbox One, but will also require a very modest system for PC gamers to play the game.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 x64 version 18362.0 or higher

Windows 10 x64 version 18362.0 or higher RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB Video Memory: 2 GB

2 GB Processor: i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR i5-750 @ 2.67Ghz OR AMD FX-6300

i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR i5-750 @ 2.67Ghz OR AMD FX-6300 GPU: NVidia GTX 760 OR AMD RX 460

The Microsoft store page has yet to list the recommended system requirements for Forza Horizon 5. As for the minimum requirements, players with slower PCs from yesteryear can breathe easier as the store listing confirms that the game will run at a minimum of 30 frames a second on relatively weaker hardware.

Forza Horizon 5 will also be released in three different editions on November 9th 2021 with early access users getting to play the game 4 days early on November 5th:

Standard Edition: $59.99

$59.99 Deluxe Edition: $79.99

$79.99 Ultimate Edition: $99.99

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India leaked release date: When is PUBG Mobile expected to make its comeback?

Edited by Gautham Balaji