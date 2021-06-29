Apex Legends players take to Twitter with #SaveApexRanked after ranked mode is plagued with hackers

After nearly two full seasons of being griefed by hackers and DDoSers in Apex Legends, the players have had enough. Multiple professionals and community members have taken to Twitter to get Respawn Entertainment's attention to fix the game's ranked mode issues.

NRG's Chris "sweetdreams" Sexton began the wave with an "Empty Promises and False Hope" twitlonger.

#SaveApexRanked trends as players call on the devs to fix Apex Legends

Sweet managed to touch upon a host of issues plaguing Apex Legends players for over a year, from DDoSers to blatant aimbotters in less popular regions.

The heartfelt plea to save a game that he is passionate about struck a chord with the Apex community as multiple professionals began picking up the torch as well.

We all love Apex and are very appreciative of what it has done for many of us, this is why fellow pros and I have come together to speak up on the issues we have been having, please give this a thorough read as it comes from a good place! #SaveApexRanked https://t.co/96AJ7Amtmj — TSM FTX Snip3down (@Snip3down) June 28, 2021

I know we all saw respawns post today. But tbh we have seen this before, words are said and minds are calmed but the problem remains. It’s by no means a far stretch to say ranked is unplayable. My vod yesterday proves that. #saveapexranked before it’s too late. https://t.co/9o6TYUfobO — Nokokopuffs (@Nokokopuffs_) June 28, 2021

I'm going to be honest, I didn't even read the twit longer Sweet posted and I know already what's being said about Apex Ranked.



With that being said, #SaveApexRanked please. We just want to grind your rankings all day everyday. — TSM TannerSlays (@TannerSlays) June 29, 2021

This is what passion looks like. Thank you to everyone who has interacted with this tweet in a constructive manner. #SaveApexRanked pic.twitter.com/1Su8MxKk10 — sweet (@sweetdreamsh1) June 29, 2021

Apex Legends pro players and streamers have started the #SaveApexRanked hashtag.



They are calling for more action to be taken to tackle the issues in high-level ranked especially. pic.twitter.com/BHVdPsttiT — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) June 28, 2021

Haven’t even bothered in a while #SaveApexRanked — DIEGO (@diegosaurs) June 28, 2021

If you like ranked, or just wanna help the game to be better, very simply, fucking tweet out #SaveApexRanked — Rogue (@TTrebb) June 28, 2021

Sweet noted in his twitlonger:

"This issue is not only a NA/EU one, which all times of day you can almost 100% get a cheater in your lobby who even IF killed, will IMMEDIATELY DDOS the server and take it down so nobody can continue to play, and you then queue into the next game with them again. There are entire regions that are unable to play the game due to this. It is sad. I sparingly use the word pathetic, but in this case, it really has been pathetic to watch cheaters all but control the ranked ladder for the better part of 7 months."

Earlier this quarter, the Apex Legends Security staff hideouts had mentioned that the DDoS issue would be fixed via a patch. However, this promise turned to be empty, as noted by Sweet in his Twitlonger.

The DDoS situation is being addressed as we speak by our very own @ricklesauceur. It isn't the easiest fix in the world but huge steps are being made to take care of this. 31 abusers were shadow banned today in the meantime. We care and are just as frustrated as the players. — Conor Ford / Hideouts (@RSPN_Hideouts) June 1, 2021

The Director of Communications at Respawn, Ryan K Rigney, responded to the twitlonger, admitting that Sweet makes some valid points:

There are very valid complaints in here—we've gotta crack down on the cheating and make real progress. Actions are needed, not just words.



But I'm kinda bummed to read the last line. Idk why you'd reframe an effort to communicate as an attempt to "fool" players. Unproductive. pic.twitter.com/HTj9ZbvLkz — Ryan K. Rigney (@RKRigney) June 28, 2021

Hopefully, the beginning of a dialogue between the developers and the community leads to something productive soon.

Edited by Ravi Iyer