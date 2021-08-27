Halo Infinite: Game size, system requirements, pricing and more

Xbox recently unveiled the launch date for the long-awaited Halo Infinite, as well as its season 1 multiplayer intro during Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live.

Halo Infinite is the flagship game of Xbox in 2021. Originally planned to launch alongside the Debut of Xbox Series X|S, Halo Infinite is the soft reboot of the series. Boasting never expiring battle passes, simultaneous PC and console launches, and of course, free-to-play multiplayer, Halo Infinite promises to be one of the best titles of 2021.

Set to launch on 8 December 2021, Halo Infinite continues the story from previous titles and thrusts the player back into the legendary shoes of Spartan John 117, aka Master Chief.

Prepare for the journey to Zeta #Halo. Catch up on all the latest from Gamescom, and mark your calendars for launch day.

🗓 December 8, 2021

Infinite's size and Spec requirements unveiled through Steam

PC players got a taste of Halo when the Master Chief Collection launched in 2019. Since then, the multiplayer lobbies have been filled with players having unbridled fun.

While it has primarily been a title meant for selling consoles, Halo Infinite will see a simultaneous launch on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, alongside a PC release via Xbox Game Store and Steam.

With the impending December 8th launch, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Halo Infinite.

Minimum System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 RS3 x64

Windows 10 RS3 x64 Processor: AMD FX 8370 or Intel Core i5 4440

AMD FX 8370 or Intel Core i5 4440 Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti DirectX: Version 12

Recommended System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Windows 10 19H2 x64 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7 9700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7 9700K Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 DirectX: Version 12

The game also requires 50 GB of available space, and both a 64-bit processor and OS.

Halo Infinite Campaign and associated hardware pricing

Halo Infinite takes an amazing step by making the multiplayer absolutely free to play. Furthermore, the game will be launched on Game Pass for both PC and Console.

Players will need to purchase the campaign mode, which costs ₹3,499/-, to experience the fantastic adventure of Master Chief on Zeta Halo.

Here it is, the Limited Edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X



Xbox also announced a limited edition Xbox Series X and an Elite Wireless Controller 2, which costs ₹54,990/- and ₹15,990/- respectively.

Players can’t wait to jump into Halo Infinite when the game launches on 8 December 2021.

