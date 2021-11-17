Top 3 guns in Halo Infinite multiplayer

The multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite had a surprise launch and players are more than diving in.

The 20th Anniversary Xbox celebration stream ended with the announcement that Halo Infinite's multiplayer would be available to play in beta form up until the official launch of the game.

That announcement sent swarms of players to Halo Infinite to try some of the newer and classic weapons from the franchise. Naturally, some of the old school weapons can't be touched by the newer class of guns.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The 3 best weapons to use in Halo Infinite multiplayer

3) VK78 Commando

The VK78 Commando in Halo Infinite. (Image via 343 Industries)

The VK78 is a brutal assault rifle with great accuracy and is able to down any player with just a few shots, as long as they land. The recoil leaves a bit to be desired, but its power alone is enough to put it in the top three weapons of Halo Infinite.

It's a semi-automatic weapon, meaning players have to be quick with the trigger to land consecutive hits. The only thing keeping it from being the best weapon in the game is the fact that it is limited to a pick up.

2) SRS99-S7 AM

The SRS99-S7 AM in Halo Infinite. (Image via 343 Industries)

This sniper rifle is a staple in Halo. In Halo Infinite, it feels better than ever. Landing one shot to the head is enough to take down an opponent. The classic clip-making weapon feels perfect.

Of course, players will have to wait to pick it up and probably race against their own teammates to get it. If one can get it first, though, they'll have one of the best weapons the franchise has ever seen. Use one in Big Team Battle and players will have plenty of enemies to kill.

1) BR75 Battle Rifle

The BR75 Battle Rifle in Halo Infinite. (Image via 343 Industries)

Nothing can touch the Battle Rifle. Halo Infinite brings back one of the most iconic weapons in gaming history. It works just as it should, with burst fire and insane accuracy.

The fact that ranked matches in Halo Infinite have players start with the Battle Rifle, is the best choice 343 Industries could have ever made. Power weapons are great, but who needs them when you've got one of these at all times?

Edited by Mason J. Schneider