With Halo Infinite launching soon, top tier NA and EU orgs unveil HCS rosters

In a recent Halowaypont blogpost, 343 announced that prior to the launch of Halo Infinite, nine top-tier organizations across NA and EU will become launch partners for the Halo Championship Series.

Halo Infinite is arguably one of the most anticipated flagship titles of 2021. Originally planned to be launched alongside the Xbox Series X|S back in November 2020, the game was delayed for more than a year.

Halo Infinite is a soft reboot of the series, which takes place after the cliffhanger ending of Halo 5 Guardian. This will take the franchise to installation 07 otherwise known as Zeta Halo.

Players will once again take on the role of John 117 aka Master Chief, and fight against the Brutes in a completely open world.

343 announce HCS partners prior to the launch of Halo Infinite

Tashi, the Halo Esports Lead over at Microsoft/343 Industries, wrote a Halowaypoint blogpost to officially announce all Halo Championship Launch partners. Some of the nine top-tier organizations have also announced key members of their Halo Infinite esports roster, with more players expected to join soon.

This announcement has sent waves across the Halo community, as with the inclusion of teams such as Cloud 9, Faze Clan, G2, Fnatic, Navi, and Sentinels, Halo esports will have the attention of the world.

The teams and their rosters for the Halo Championship Series are as follows,

Cloud 9

Penguin

Eco

Stellur

Renegade

TBA

EUnited

Rayne

Ryanoob

Spartan

Nick

TBA

Sentinels

Snakebite

Royal2

Frosty

Lethul

TBA

Team Envy

Pistola

Tripppey

aPG

Lucid

TBA

Faze Clan

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Fnatic

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

G2 Esports

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Navi

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Spacestation Gaming

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Why does Halo Championship Series have the potential to be one of the biggest worldwide tournaments?

Since the announcement of Halo Infinite, 343 has taken a lot of wise steps to showcase the game's best. Suffice to say, these measures are conducive to making Halo a juggernaut in top-tier esports.

343 has decided to make the Halo multiplayer experience free-to-play from the very first day. Furthermore, the studio has confirmed simultaneous releases on both console and PC. These moves have made Halo Infinite a fun and approachable title.

However, an issue might arise concerning the high-demand specs for Halo Infinite, which launches on 8 December 2021. It will be interesting to keep an eye on the development of Halo Infinite as an esports title.

Also Read: “I think you will see a number of PC esports professionals from other games give competitive Halo (Infinite) a go”: Luc “HiddenXperia” Hidden

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul