Top 5 games coming out in December 2021

The holiday season is upon us, and December 2021 is set to bring some highly sought-after video games.

November 2021 is already halfway over, with a slew of releases taking place and still waiting to happen. Now, it is time to look even further near the end of the year to December 2021.

The biggest releases of the year have typically launched before the last month so they can go on sale for holiday specials. There are some that hang on until the last minute, however. Here are the top five games coming out in December 2021.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. The list is indicative of release times as of writing and does not account for any future delays that could happen.

Top 5 video games releasing in December 2021

5) Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

A promotional image for the Endwalker expansion (Image via Square Enix)

After a short delay that seemed like ages to its players, December 2021 will finally see the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. The fourth and largest expansion in the MMO's history will see players directly confront the Garlean Empire that threatens the land. It will launch on December 7 with massive fanfare.

4) Solar Ash

A promotional image for Solar Ash (Image via Heart Machine)

Solar Ash is another game releasing in December 2021 after a short delay. December 2 will be the day it finally reaches PlayStation and Windows players' systems. Solar Ash is a platforming game with a bright landscape. Players control Rei and will try to save her planet.

3) The Gunk

A look at the world of The Gunk (Image via Thunderful Publishing)

The Gunk looks like a ton of fun. This action-adventure game will release on December 16, 2021. The game sees players reach an alien planet filled with the mysterious black slime known as the Gunk. The goal is to destroy the Gunk and return the planet to its original beauty.

2) Among Us

The title image for Among Us (Image via InnerSloth)

Among Us isn't a new game releasing in December 2021, but it is making huge moves by coming to consoles. The PC, Switch, and mobile game absolutely blew up not too long ago and a recent update has brought many players back. Even more players will enjoy this game of suspicion and trust when it arrives on PlayStation and Xbox consoles December 14.

1) Halo Infinite

A promotional image for Halo Infinite (Image via 343 Industries)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The biggest game coming in December 2021 is hands-down Halo Infinite. The story of Master Chief continues on December 8 with free-to-play multiplayer and a semi-open world campaign structure. The hype for this game is real from a casual and competitive standpoint. The team at 343 released the beta today, but the full MP experience and campaign arrive in December.

Edited by R. Elahi