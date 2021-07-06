Square Enix to ban stream snipers from Final Fantasy after Asmongold FFXIV stream

Famous World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold recently took over Twitch with over 210K viewers as he streamed his journey through Final Fantasy XIV. While incredibly successful as a stream, the celebrations were marred by toxic players and stream snipers.

These "gamers" who went out of their way to make Asmongold's life as difficult as possible. Not one to tolerate this in their game, Square Enix is handing out manual bans to people who have been convicted of harassment via stream sniping.

Stream snipers who harassed Asmongold during Final Fantasy XIV stream get banned by Square Enix

Square Enix's measures against stream snipers came to light when a user who was seen on stream using a giant whale mount to block Asmongold posted an email he received from Square Enix stating that his account had been suspended.

As per the email, Square Enix provided harassment as the grounds for punishment and sent the user the following statement:

"The world of FINAL FANTASY XIV is much like the real world, in that it is populated by users of all ages hailing from a variety of regions and social backgrounds. The FINAL FANTASY XIV User Agreement: was created to ensure that all of those users could relax and enjoy themselves. We therefore ask all account holders to understand and follow the FINAL FANTASY XIV User Agreement. The violations committed in this case fall under: FINAL FANTASY XIV User Agreement: 3.2 Disruption. You may not in any way disrupt or interfere with the Game experience of other players, including the disruption of Square Enix's computers and servers."

The move was seen as an absolute win by the online community, lauding Square Enix on their quick and decisive action that seemingly no other publisher has bothered to take.

It seems a lot of people misunderstood this tweet, sorry about that



My point was that Blizzard doesn't do anything against streamsnipers, whereas Square Enix seems to take action — AnnieFuchsia (@anniefuchsia) July 5, 2021

Asmongold's Final Fantasy XIV streams have been a huge success, raking in over 200K viewers atop 7,000 new subscribers. It is estimated that he has made over $30,000 in revenue from a single Final Fantasy XIV stream.

Hopefully, with Square Enix's swift bans, Asmongold can continue enjoying the game as the developers intended.

