Asmongold explains why gambling streams could be the end of Twitch in 6 months 

Popular World of Warcraft streamer and long-time Twitch veteran Asmongold recently addressed the situation surrounding gambling streams on Twitch, and why he believes it could be the downfall of the platform very soon. Posting his thoughts on Twitter, Asmongold talks about how the problem gambling streams invite far outweighs the positives. It invites crackdowns from regulatory bodies, which will eventually hurt the platform in the long run.

Also read: "An inevitable time-bomb": Pokimane warns Twitch of how ASMR controversy can spiral out of control

Asmongold calls for a complete ban on gambling by Twitch

Twitch needs to ban gambling streams full stop



The amount of bullshit and pitfalls this is going to create in the next 6 months will fuck the website in so many ways we don't even realize yet



Just looking at EU gambling laws, anyone could see this will not end well — Zack (@Asmongold) June 25, 2021

Calling for a complete ban on gambling streams, Asmongold took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the situation. Citing how gambling laws will cause a bunch of headaches for the platform in the near future, he opined that it was beneficial to eliminate them from Twitch entirely.

His point is illustrated by the recent development in Slovakia where a gambling stream lead to the complete blockage of Twitch in the entire country.

BREAKING: Twitch was just blocked for the whole country of Slovakia because one streamer illegaly played Poker (not kidding). Can you please settle this and block that one user who did this? @TwitchSupport @O2_CZ @O2GuruCZ — CzechCloud (@TrueCzechCloud) June 24, 2021

In countries like Slovakia with a zero tolerance policy on gambling, Twitch is evidently inviting trouble unto itself by allowing the category to exist.

Asmongold reiterates that he believes Twitch is solely responsible for the kind of content they allow on the platform, and creators who post gambling streams are not in the wrong at all.

I don't hold doing gambling streams against any streamer because of how lucrative and successful they are



It's entirely Twitch's responsibility to uphold integrity on their own site, not the streamers



Don't hate the player, hate the game — Zack (@Asmongold) June 25, 2021

Twitch, as a platform, cannot seem to avoid scrutiny these days. It has received a lot of backlash for letting the hot tub meta evolve to a point where Amouranth and IndIndiefoxx, who invaded the ASMR section with sexually suggestive content, were banned recently.

Like before, Asmongold and other streamers have taken the time out to warn Twitch of the situation well in advance of it becoming a larger problem. However, looking at Twitch's track record and the way they handled the hot-tub situation, not only is it unlikely that action will be taken, it is unlikely that the viewers will even get a statement out of them.

Also read: 5 video games with the most toxic player bases

Edited by Gautham Balaji