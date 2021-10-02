Halo Infinite Battlepass leaked on Discord server: Everything we know so far

Within a dedicated Halo leak discord, images of Halo Infinite's new Battlepass have revealed the content and unlockable aspects of the game that are included within the pass itself. Halo Infinite is set to be released on December 8 of this year, and 343 Industries, the game's developer, decided to include a Battlepass as a method to keep players engaged over longer periods of time.

Battlepasses have seemed to work in the past with other popular multiplayer games, like Fortnite and Apex Legends in their own respective styles. While some old Halo players are upset with the Battlepass, many are eagerly waiting to discover what lies in store later this year.

Halo Infinite Battlepass holds 120 tiers of cosmetics and gear to collect

As with most games that include a Battlepass, Halo Infinite offers a free and a paid version of the gear track. The paid path offers everything that Halo Infinite will have available, while the free version will only offer a select group of items.

Halo Infinite Countdown @HaloInfiniteETA There are 69 days until the Halo Infinite launch. There are 69 days until the Halo Infinite launch.

The Reddit post that revealed the Noble Sacrifice Battlepass displays each rank of rewards that mostly revolve around cosmetic armor changes, color shaders, attachments, weapon charms, armor themes, poses, and much more.

Players who opt to choose the free path won't have to spend as much time in between rewards as some games like Fortnite, as Halo Infinite has inserted small rewards frequently upon the path. Rerolls (currency) and basic cosmetics will be available without having to spend money.

Halo @Halo



Big Team Battle, Social Arena, and Bot Arena are open for business until 2PM PT! It's time to go big! The first play session for this weekend's #HaloInfinite Multiplayer Tech Preview is officially live.Big Team Battle, Social Arena, and Bot Arena are open for business until 2PM PT! It's time to go big! The first play session for this weekend's #HaloInfinite Multiplayer Tech Preview is officially live.



Big Team Battle, Social Arena, and Bot Arena are open for business until 2PM PT! https://t.co/wn2AUA8Oqu

Also Read

To this point, it seems like this particular Battlepass will never expire, meaning players can grind to the top or take as much time as they desire to unlock all of the rewards. With the amount of content added in to the Noble Sacrifice Battlepass, it'll be difficult to find two Spartans that look exactly the same.

December is almost here, putting Halo Infinite right around the corner for players to explore and enjoy. The Battlepass is sure to attract much attention and keep the fans happy with loads of unlockable gear.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far