New Halo Infinite armour core leaked

Halo Infinite has a lot of content coming up for all its fans with the upcoming festive period of New Year. The second Tenrai event will start quite soon, possibly after the end of Winter Contingency event. Additionally, if leaks are to be believed, the game may soon have a new armor core as well.

Halo Infinite is the sum of 20 years of the Halo journey and is the largest game of the series. It also has an interesting selling point, with the entire multi-player experience available free of cost. The game has had bugs, but Halo Infinite can be called a successful release.

New Armor Core Leaked for Halo Infinite - Could Be a Part of Season 2 of Fracture event

The second Fracture event is scheduled to start in January 2022, and the leaked Armor Core can be a part of the same event. This should be great news for Halo Infinite fans, as they will earn it from the event.

However, players will also be skeptical based on the mishaps of the previous Fracture: Tenrai event where players couldn't unlock all the cosmetics.

The new armor will likely be called Iron Eagle

The armor will also have separate helmets, as have been revealed by further leaks. While it is unlikely that this will be the official core for season 2, Halo Infinite fans will have no shortage of customization when it comes to the Iron Eagle.

However, this is not any official news, and the Iron Eagle could be the official core as well. Players need to wait for the official release for confirmation.

The community has mixed reactions

The Iron Eagle leaks have divided the Halo Infinite community as few are fans of the design while others are not. There is definitely a very Fallout 4-esque feel about the entire design. This has made a few fans appreciate the overall design as well.

DEVASHISH @REBORN4522

lovers and halo is onthetrackbaby @HaloNoticiasMX some are calling it ugly no bro then you never played fallout or you have no understanding of design and there is a case too that it doesn't fit in halo art style but 343 will make it work like there are samurai lovers so then there are steampunklovers and halo is onthetrackbaby @HaloNoticiasMX some are calling it ugly no bro then you never played fallout or you have no understanding of design and there is a case too that it doesn't fit in halo art style but 343 will make it work like there are samurai lovers so then there are steampunklovers and halo is onthetrackbaby

But others are clearly not that big a fan, and few expected something that they didn't feel was 'weird' and went more naturally with the lore of Halo Infinite.

BigDoof12 @BigDoof12 @HaloNoticiasMX 343 has an amazing art style with infinite but decide to create this out of style weird shit with this set and the samurai armor. Why? Why cant they just release normal looking in universe armor? @HaloNoticiasMX 343 has an amazing art style with infinite but decide to create this out of style weird shit with this set and the samurai armor. Why? Why cant they just release normal looking in universe armor?

But the best thing about Halo Infinite armor is a simple fact that players can choose to avoid them if they're not a fan.

Ayo? @Repeat_That_bro @moonscripyt @HaloNoticiasMX I don't understand why people get all pissed when an armor piece/core isn't Canon to halo, but has multiple potential for being a very unique type of armor. Don't like it? Don't wear it. It's not gonna hurt you @moonscripyt @HaloNoticiasMX I don't understand why people get all pissed when an armor piece/core isn't Canon to halo, but has multiple potential for being a very unique type of armor. Don't like it? Don't wear it. It's not gonna hurt you

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if and when speculation about the upcoming armor for Halo Infinite is confirmed. One thing is for certain is that Halo Infinite fans will want the armor to be much more obtainable, and 343 industries have previously assured that obtaining customization items will be more convenient moving forward.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar