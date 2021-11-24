All of the Fracture: Tenrai Event unlocks in Halo Infinite

Fracture: Tenrai is now live in Halo Infinite and will debut as the first major event in the game since its early launch last week. The Tenrai event promises players a free Event Pass to level up, providing new challenges and rewards to unlock along the way.

The Fracture: Tenrai Event features a pass that works in a similar manner to the Season 1 Battle Pass already featured in Halo Infinite. There are 30 different tiers or levels for players to progress through, and each one features different rewards to collect. Some include boosts that can be utilized, while others are cosmetics that fit the Fracture: Tenrai event theme in Halo Infinite.

Rewards that players can collect from the Fracture: Tenrai Halo Infinite Event

Unlike the Battle Pass, the Fracture: Tenrai Event will reward players with exactly one item for each new tier that they reach. Each one will be listed all the way from 1 to 30 below.

Fracture: Tenrai Event rewards in Halo Infinite:

Tier 1 - Epic Backdrop Torii Reflection

Tier 2 - Challenge Swap

Tier 3 - XP Grant

Tier 4 - Rare Samurai Nameplay

Tier 5 - Yoroi Legendary Armor Core

Tier 6 - Challenge Swap

Tier 7 - XP Grant

Tier 8 - XP Grant

Tier 9 - Samurai Rare Vehicle Emblem

Tier 10 - Gatekeeper Legendary Left Shoulder Pad

Tier 11 - Challenge Swap

Tier 12 - XP Grant

Tier 13 - XP Grant

Tier 14 - Samurai Rare Armor Emblem

Tier 15 - Gatekeeper Legendary Right Shoulder Pad

Tier 16 - Challenge Swap

Tier 17 - XP Grant

Tier 18 - XP Grant

Tier 19 - Samurai Rare Weapon Emblem

Tier 20 - Sol Devil Legendary Weapon Coating (MA40 Assault Rifle)

Tier 21 - Challenge Swap

Tier 22 - XP Grant

Tier 23 - XP Grant

Tier 24 - Whispered Sky Epic Weapon Coating (MK50 Sidekick)

Tier 25 - Yokai Legendary Helmet

Tier 26 - Challenge Swap

Tier 27 - XP Grant

Tier 28 - Whispered Sky Epic Weapon Coating (BR75 Battle Rifle)

Tier 29 - Spring Blossom Filter Legendary Helmet Attachment

Tier 30 - Swordsman's Belt Legendary Utility

Nearly all of the Legendary rewards are attachments for the Yoroi armor core itself, which players have been eyeballing for the past week. Completing a challenge for the Fracture: Tenrai Event will automatically unlock a new tier, and it will be around until November 29. The Fracture: Tenrai Event is already confirmed to return a couple more times in Halo Infinite.

