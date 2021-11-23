How to get the Yoroi armor in Halo Infinite

With the release of Halo Infinite, players have stumbled upon the Yoroi armor in the game and have been curious since launch. The samurai-themed armor is one of a few that players can see in the Armor Hall in Halo Infinite, yet there is no real information immediately available.

From information found in the game, all players can read is that the Yoroi armor is part of an event called 'Fractures: Tenrai Event'. That may seem self-explanatory, but there was no way to tell what the completion entails, or even what the Tenrai Event is.

However, with the event just around the corner, players can prepare themselves for the samurai Yoroi armor.

Earning the Yoroi armor in Halo Infinite through the Tenrai Event

Players may already know that the Yoroi armor is part of the Tenrai Event in Halo Infinite, but what that means is a different story.

Fractures: Tenrai will launch on on November 22, 2021, and will be the first true event to make its way to the Halo Infinite multiplayer. The Yoroi armor is a final reward in this debut event.

343 Industries has already outlined what it means for an event to go live in Halo Infinite, and it will be based around an Event Pass. Players won't need to purchase these passes like they did with the Season 1 Battle Pass, so participation is free for everyone involved.

Each multiplayer Event Pass will have its own selection of cosmetics and levels within the event for players to earn. While there are bound to be plenty of rewards to be earned during Fractures: Tenrai, the main attraction will certainly be the Yoroi armor.

The coveted cosmetic armor core will be the final reward for completing the entire event pass, which will last for nearly a week. As such, it will give players a decent start on some of the event's content.

Completing the Halo Infinite Fractures: Tenrai Event pass for Yoroi armor, nameplates, XP and more

The Event Pass will work similarly to the Battle Pass in that players must complete challenges if they wish to level up. Normal weekly challenges cannot be completed, and instead, players need to complete event specific challenges which will also reward Battle Pass XP.

Each event challenge that is completed will give players a level on the Event Pass and bring them one step closer to the Yoroi armor. If the week ends and the Yoroi armor is not attained, the Fractures: Tenrai Event is bound to return, with pass progress being saved in Halo Infinite.

