Halo Infinite release date officially revealed along with themed Elite Controller and limited edition Xbox Series X

Halo Infinite, the next game in Microsoft’s Halo franchise, is set to launch on December 8, 2021. Joseph Staten, Head of Creative for Halo Infinite, announced the release date of Halo Infinite from the stage of Opening Night Live 2021 at Gamescom.

Halo Infinite also won the best upcoming Xbox game accolade at the Gamescom Awards.

Initially, Microsoft planned for a November 2020 release date for Halo Infinite, along with the release of their next-gen consoles, Xbox Series X|S. However, that plan did not work out as the development went through significant difficulty due to the pandemic and they opted for a fall 2021 release.

The recent tech test of the multiplayer feature of Halo Infinite has garnered positive responses from fans. This was crucial after Halo Infinite’s lackluster campaign reveal trailer, which upset many anticipating fans with subpar graphics and a visually uninteresting overall look of the game.

The campaign and the free-to-play multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite will be released on December 8, 2021. This implies that the campaign co-op and Forge will not be a part of Halo Infinite at its launch.

However, 343 Industries, the developer of Halo Infinite, promised that the campaign co-op mode would come with season two of Halo Infinite, roughly around three months of launch. However, the Forge mode will arrive with season three, which is estimated to be introduced around six months after the game’s launch.

Since the campaign co-op and Forge are huge draws for fans of the Halo franchise, the game not releasing with the two modes at launch undoubtedly disappointed the fans.

But from the looks of it, Microsoft is eyeing to launch the game with the campaign and the free-to-play multiplayer to make the most out of the holiday season sales.

Halo Infinite Xbox Series X limited edition console revealed #OpeningNightLive pic.twitter.com/3p0HwiG3EK — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 25, 2021

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 themed after Halo Infinite was also revealed along with a limited edition Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X, both of which are up for pre-order.

