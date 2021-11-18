Will Halo Infinite beta progress carry over past Season 1?

Halo Infinite is available to play as a multiplayer beta on PC and Xbox platforms, and Season 1 is just the start of the exciting experience. Players can begin progressing through the season, but considering multiplayer is technically still in its beta stage, some players may be hesitant to start grinding.

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta was released in a surprise announcement during the Xbox 20th Anniversary stream. So, in a sense, the game is an early access release until the official launch in December. Until then, players may be wondering whether their progress in the Season 1 Halo Infinite beta will transfer over, but there's already a green light on the grind.

Progress for Season 1 in the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta will carry over

Any progress that players make in the Halo Infinite Season 1 beta is confirmed to remain on all accounts after the game officially launches. This effectively makes the current Halo Infinite beta a live game, just like any other early access title. Any of the Battle Pass XP and the history linked to the profile will simply continue on as the game progresses.

On top of the Season 1 progress carrying over for Halo Infinite, players will also get to keep all of their cosmetics, so there is no need to worry about purchasing items now. Each day, there are new items to look for in the Halo Infinite shop, so now is as good a time as ever to start collecting if players have credits available.

By proxy, the rank that players have in the ranked arena playlist should also remain the same. If there are changes to that mode or other aspects of the game, such as the Battle Pass, it will remain to be seen after the full Halo Infinite launch.

How long will Season 1 of Halo Infinite last?

After the beta period for Halo Infinite comes to an end, the Season 1 content will carry on. Players should expect the season to run until May 2022. That means there is about six months until a brand new season releases.

In the meantime, there are activities and events that will continuously release and contain their own items to keep the content within the game fresh, besides new seasons. All of these events and new seasons will be aspects contained in the same account, so players can easily progress in Halo Infinite.

