When does Season 1 of Halo Infinite end?

The surprise release of Halo Infinite has given fans a look at Season 1 much earlier than expected.

The game is scheduled to launch in December, but the 20th Anniversary Xbox celebration ended with the news that the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite was available immediately.

The season system kicked into gear with a great theme and a lengthy battle pass to level up with the multiplayer launch. Players can enjoy it for a reasonable amount of time, too, as it lasts until May.

How long is Halo Infinite Season 1?

343 Industries previously stated that a season in Halo Infinite would typically last about three months. Season 1, however, is going to exceed that limitation by a couple of months.

The season officially began with the launch of the multiplayer on November 15, 2021. Shortly after, the studio behind Halo Infinite revealed that the first would be extended.

Halo @Halo



🎁 Xbox.com/Halo Season 1: Heroes of Reach officially begins today. All of your Battle Pass progression, Spartan customization, and shop purchases will carry over from the beta to the full release of #HaloInfinite Season 1: Heroes of Reach officially begins today. All of your Battle Pass progression, Spartan customization, and shop purchases will carry over from the beta to the full release of #HaloInfinite.🎁 Xbox.com/Halo https://t.co/Fz0WpiIenf

The exact end date is not known at this point. They, however, did advise that Season 1 will end at some point in May 2022. That gives players six months of Halo Infinite's first season.

The following statement from Joseph Staten, the Head of Creative for Halo Infinite, explains why the decision to extend the first season was made:

"We made the decision to extend Season 1 to give ourselves more time to ensure Season 2 meets our high quality bar and so we can finish development for Season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team."

Halo @Halo



The first is Fracture: Tenrai, featuring a limited time Event Pass, playlist, and Samurai-themed rewards starting next week. Season 1 will last until May 2022. Along the way #HaloInfinite will have multiple in-game events with their own rewards and activities!The first is Fracture: Tenrai, featuring a limited time Event Pass, playlist, and Samurai-themed rewards starting next week. Season 1 will last until May 2022. Along the way #HaloInfinite will have multiple in-game events with their own rewards and activities!The first is Fracture: Tenrai, featuring a limited time Event Pass, playlist, and Samurai-themed rewards starting next week. https://t.co/3XtGQj5tgf

The content meant to come with Season 1 of Halo Infinite won't be stretched out over a more extended period. Additional content, special events, and unlockable exclusives will be tacked on instead.

Players will have plenty of time to grind through the questionable battle pass system, especially if 343 Industries makes any changes to level it up.

Even then, battle passes won't expire and will be available and interchangeable forever.

