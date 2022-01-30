Halo Infinite Big Team Battle fixes are finally coming with next update

It looks like 343 Industries have finally fixed Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle issues. According to them, a fix will be deployed next week that will rectify the matchmaking issues in the Big Team Battle playlist. On the current patch, a lot of players have been facing problems entering the lobby with their fireteam.

John Junyszek, senior community manager for 343 Industries, posted an update on Halo Waypoint which revealed that devs will push for an update to fix the troublesome matchmaking issues.

Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle matchmaking issue is finally getting a fix

John Junyszek's post revealed a lot about the upcoming hotfix and when players can expect this update to come.

The post on Halo Waypoint read:

“Using the telemetry we received from the hotfix on January 19, we were able to make a new build with an update that we believe should address the core issue impacting the BTB playlist. The studio ran a successful playtest today and plans to send it off for certification on Monday.”

John also revealed that the Big Team Battle fix still needs some time to be released. His post read:

“After it’s sent off, it will take some time to go through the certification process and to find out if it’s approved. Once it’s approved, we’ll begin preparing to release it to the public. Since there’s still a little more of the internal release process to go through, the earliest we’d expect this hotfix to land would be next Thursday, February 3.”

He also addressed that they have listened to the complaints of players regarding the bundles that can be purchased from the Halo Infinite store.

His post read:

“We’ve seen the desire to have bundles, while making the individual items within it purchasable on their own. This is not something the Shop supports right now and we’re evaluating our overall presentation to see how we can better meet the needs and expectations. Through the rest of Season 1, our focus is to provide a better offering of individual items and bundles to help players get the customization they would like without having to buy larger bundles.”

Halo Infinite players are quite happy with this news and 343 has gained a lot of positive feedback from the gaming community. Hopefully, 343 Industries will continue to bring updates in the future.

