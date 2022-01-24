All Halo Infinite Spartan Core locations

Players are facing a hard time finding Spartan Cores in Halo Infinite. These are some of the most critical elements in the game and are vital for gamers to get an edge over others.

These special collectibles offer the opportunity to upgrade the gear of the Master Chief and improve the tools significantly.

Halo @Halo Report in, Spartans! What are some of your favorite Easter eggs from around Zeta Halo? 🤔 Report in, Spartans! What are some of your favorite Easter eggs from around Zeta Halo? 🤔 https://t.co/AR9VAypNqJ

Users can use Spartan Cores to upgrade Master Chief’s armor, Thruster, Grappleshot, and other tools. They are scattered all over the map, and it is not easy to find them.

Spartan Cores can be found in the open world and linear missions, so players need to keep an eye out for these collectibles all the time.

Spartan Core locations in Halo Infinite

There are 45 Spartan Cores offered in the campaign, hidden in hard-to-reach sites all over the map. There are some critical areas where users tend to find Spartan cores, including Lockdown, Reformation, Connections, and Graveyards.

Eight Spartan Cores can be found on the first island of the campaign. This includes the inner and outer towers, Ransome Keep and its eastern parts, Recovery Northeast and South, FOB Foxtrot, and to the west of Carrera Squad Rescue Point.

There are 14 Spartan Cores found in the northwest part of Zeta Halo. This includes three locations in Outpost Tremonius, the Forerunner Hill, southeast parts of FOB Alpha, western mountains, the southeast portions of the Excavation site, northeast of FOB Bravo, east side of Redoubt of Sundering, northwest and western parts of FOB Echo, and southern parts of the Forerunner platform.

Spartan Cores in Halo Infinite (Image via Reddit)

Gamers can find five Spartan Cores scattered on Pelican Down island. They can locate these collectibles on the eastern and northern sides of the AA Gun installation, southwest parts of the North AA Gun installation, southeast side of the Pelican Down, and west side of AA gun’s elevator.

Another 15 Spartan Cores can be found in the southeastern parts of Sequence island. This includes the northern parts of FOB Lima, northeast and southeast parts of FOB November, northeastern parts of River Gate, southeastern parts of the Northern Beacon, west of FOB Juliet, and eastern parts of FOB Kilo.

Threat Sensor aspect of Spartan Core (Image via Halo Infinite)

Spartan Cores help users enhance the Master Chief’s tools according to their style of play. They can reduce Grappleshot cooldown by 40%, increase the damage of shockwave blast, raise shield capacity by 15%, enhance Threat Sensor detection radius by 50%, and much more.

Edited by Ravi Iyer