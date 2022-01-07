Is it worth paying $60 for Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite has been a tremendous success, both critically and commercially. The game puts together the long journey of the Master Chief in what is the largest Halo game ever made.

What makes the title more amazing is the fact that a major part of Halo Infinite is available completely free of cost. Moreover, the game has a great story-based campaign to satisfy single-player fans. However, Halo Infinite players have to shell out a one-time fee of $60 to access the campaign.

Xbox Game Pass Owners can also access the Halo Infinite campaign at no extra cost, at the time of writing. But lately, there has been some concern about whether Halo Infinite's campaign should be priced $60 at all.

Halo Infinite campaign comes with a lot of promise, but most of it is in promises only

The Halo Infinite campaign has a lot of quality and depth in it. The story is good, the gameplay feels nice, and there is an open-world backdrop. Overall, the campaign has enough to get a new player to pick up Halo Infinite.

The point of debate arises not over the quality of the campaign. The current price of $60 is more of a point of contention. Although some hardcore Halo Infinite players may feel that it is worth it, there are certain genuine points that do not justify the price for others.

No co-op

Halo Infinite was released more than a month ago. The campaign was supposed to have a co-op, but there have been no developments in that regard so far. Some players even found an exploit to start a co-op, although that ruined their save progress.

If Halo Infinite's campaign is being charged a full price, then it should have one of the most fundamental parts of the campaign, which is co-op mode.

Bare-bones multiplayer

Previously, Halo games didn't have multiplayer modes with a separate price point. However, the case with Halo Infinite is quite different, as it's completely free. Regardless, that is no excuse for the lack of content the multiplayer modes have.

However, issues with desync, high pings and inability to rejoin a match have been a severe problem. The BTB mode to date suffers from matchmaking issues, making matters worse. It means very little to make a part of the game free-to-play, if it is broken and unplayable at times.

The bugs of the campaign

If a game is charging full AAA price for a game, it should be a finished title. A finished game should not have bugs which cause a wipe out of the complete save progression because the console misidentified a second controller. There are minor bugs that are more individual but appear in the games of many players.

Bugs are not uncommon in modern games, but there's a reason why many video games release early access at a lower price. That was not the case with Halo Infinite.

Is Halo Infinite campaign worth picking up for $60?

Halo Infinite is a great game, despite the bugs and other problems. But these problems can't be thrown under the blanket as well, for the game's campaign comes at the price of a full AAA game. It's quite generous what 343 Industries have done, with the multiplayer being free-to-play.

However, $60 is quite a steep price and asks the players to take a leap of faith. One can understand the willingness to play the campaign, but for that, they have to be free of bugs and glitches.

If the developers take the bugs seriously, Halo Infinite could be worth a $60 price point in the near future. But at this point in time, the price is quite steep for what the title offers.

