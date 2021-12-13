All Halo Infinite Campaign hidden achievements

Halo Infinite’s Campaign comes with an achievement system that allows players to get more out of the game by having a completionist goal in mind.

While some of the achievements are straightforward to complete, others are a bit more difficult to accomplish, and players might find a hard time getting to understand the requirements of the challenge.

Hence, today's article will try to help out players looking to 100% the Campaign mode by listing out the hidden achievements and the methods to complete them.

Halo Infinite Campaign hidden achievements

It’s important to note here that the achievements and their methods of completion will contain spoilers, and it’s advised that players who are yet to complete Halo Infinite’s story go through this guide after completing the Campaign at least once.

All Hidden Achievements in Halo Infinite Campaign

Ascension: For this Achievement, Halo Infinite players will be required to defeat the Banished warlord Tremonius

Brothers Grim : Players will need to take down the Spartan Killers, Hyperius and Tovarus, for this achievement.

Fallen : This achievement can be unlocked very early on in the narrative, where players will need to follow the UNSC signal to a Banished stronghold called the Tower, where they will need to find the source and get out alive.

First Contact: Lost and found

Greased Lightning: It is one of the hardest achievements to unlock in Halo Infinite, where players will need to complete the movement yard in under 25 seconds.

Hear These Words! : Players will be required to Infiltrate the Command Spire and put an end to the Reformation for this achievement.

Hunter. Killer. : To unlock this achievement, players are required to defeat the Hunter pair stationed at the base of the Spire.

Legends : "At the end, he was just a soldier. Hoping he'd done the right thing."

Light the Way: For Light the Way achievement, players are required to reach the Beacons and assemble the sequence to gain access to the Command Spire.

One Down: Achieved after players destroy a Banished anti-aircraft gun.

Pelican Down : For the Pelican Down, players will have to shut down the first Spire and stop "Zeta's Reformation" before "it's too late".

Reckoning: Achieved after players Storm the House of Reckoning

Together. Again? : Halo Infinite players will need to explore the underbelly of Zeta Halo and retrieve a weapon to "turn the tide in this conflict".

Together. Again.: The achievement description reads, "A friend is in danger, and time is running out. It's time to face your past and save your future."

Too Many Goodbyes : Players will be required to defeat the Harbinger and confront the truth.

: Players will be required to defeat the Harbinger and confront the truth. Unearthed: Shut down the Banished mining laser and gain access to the Conservatory.

What Will It Take? : Halo Infinite will need to enter the Nexus to learn the secrets of the Spires. Achievement description reads, "Trust is a fragile thing, isn't it?"

Zeta: For the Zeta, achievement players will need to fight their way through Outpost Tremonius and step out onto the surface of Zeta Halo.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar