How many missions are there in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite has been a groundbreaking release in the Halo series, since there has never been a more significant release with a bigger world than this one. It brings together the best from the 20-year journey of Master Chief, and for once, players will be able to enjoy open-world exploration.

While players have already become aware of the multiplayer part of the game, there has been some confusion regarding the single-player aspect. However, players need not worry, as Halo Infinite has robust single-player content.

Complete list of missions in Halo Infinite's single-player campaign

Players willing to complete the single-player side of Halo Infinite will be delighted to learn about the campaign itself. The campaign has seven missions that make for an elaborate campaign. The missions are:

Ringfall

Lockdown

Connections

Graveyards

Reformation

Reckoning

Endless

Open World in Halo Infinite

No, there are no other missions, and these seven together complete the Halo Infinite campaign. However, as mentioned before, Halo Infinite has a massive open world where players can compete outside these missions.

Even in the easiest of difficulties, Halo Infinite end bosses within the campaign can severely punish a player, if they aren't well-equipped. The open, expansive world is not a side thing, although it may feel so at first. Every player should be doing side quests to take on campaign missions in Halo Infinite efficiently.

Also, Halo Infinite has a vast collection of side missions for the player. These missions will not only help to empower a player, but it will also help them to play Halo Infinite in a non-linear manner, and enjoy the huge world that Halo Infinite has for all its players.

What is Halo Infinite?

The 8th main entry in the series, Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter belonging to the Halo series. It has been developed by 343 industries and published by Xbox Game Studios. It's a semi-world game at large where players can enjoy the open world outside the primary missions of the campaign.

Generation X Gamer🎮🕹 @KirkRooster Halo Infinite is out here saving the FPS genre Halo Infinite is out here saving the FPS genre https://t.co/JuFKd4dWdA

Also Read Article Continues below

Halo Infinite, like previous editions, has single and multiplayer. However, the multiplayer option is entirely free to play. The single-player campaign has to be bought separately. Additionally, it is also available to owners of Microsoft Game Pass for no additional cost.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider