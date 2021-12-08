Halo Infinite release date, time, and preload size for all regions

The much anticipated Halo Infinite is almost here. The latest iteration of the decades-old iconic first-person shooter franchise is shaping up to be one of the best games of 2021.

Developed by 343 Industries, Halo Infinite is the third mainline entry in the reclaimer saga, building upon the threads left hanging by Halo 5 Guardians while simultaneously opening up doors for new stories.

While the free-to-play multiplayer was launched early during the Xbox and Halo 20th anniversary celebrations to great reviews, including Sportskeeda, the campaign mode is set to launch on December 8.

When does Halo Infinite launch for all regions?

Halo Infinite was initially set to be launched in fall 2020, alongside the latest generation of Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X|S. However, following the mixed response, Xbox decided to delay the launch by a year and launch the next-generation flagship console without a flagship title. The following is the launch schedule by region:

Halo Infinite launch date and time (Image by 343 industries)

Seattle - December 8, 10:00 AM PST

Mexico City - December 8, 12:00 PM CST

New York - December 8, 1:00 PM EST

Sao Paolo - December 8, 3:00 PM BRT

London - December 8, 6:00 PM GMT

Berlin - December 8, 7:00 PM CET

Moscow - December 8, 9:00 PM MSK

Riyadh - December 8, 9:00 PM AST

New Delhi - December 8, 11:30 PM IST

Hong Kong - December 8, 2:00 AM HKT

Tokyo - December 9, 3:00 AM JST

Sydney - December 9, 5:00 AM AEDT

Auckland - December 9, 7:00 AM NZDT

Preload size including multiplayer and campaign

Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is already available to download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Windows Store and Steam. Players will update their existing Halo Infinite installation and download both Campaign and Multiplayer together.

Halo Support @HaloSupport When the #HaloInfinite Campaign launches tomorrow at 10am PT, players who have downloaded the Multiplayer Beta will have a smaller download size. While download sizes may vary by platform, this guide will give you an idea of what to expect tomorrow. When the #HaloInfinite Campaign launches tomorrow at 10am PT, players who have downloaded the Multiplayer Beta will have a smaller download size. While download sizes may vary by platform, this guide will give you an idea of what to expect tomorrow. https://t.co/Tg3SzFvlhl

No existing Halo Infinite installation:

Multiplayer only: 26. 53 GB approximately

Multiplayer and Campaign: 48.42 GB approximately

Halo Infinite Multiplayer beta Update:

Multiplayer only: 3.97 GB approximately

Campaign only: 25.86 GB approximately

Multiplayer and Campaign: 29.83 GB approximately.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is free-to-play, and players can grab the campaign right now from the storefronts. Halo Infinite is also included in the Game Pass for both PC and Console.

Edited by Srijan Sen