Halo Infinite release date, time, and preload size for all regions

The much anticipated Halo Infinite is almost here. The latest iteration of the decades-old iconic first-person shooter franchise is shaping up to be one of the best games of 2021.
Developed by 343 Industries, Halo Infinite is the third mainline entry in the reclaimer saga, building upon the threads left hanging by Halo 5 Guardians while simultaneously opening up doors for new stories.
While the free-to-play multiplayer was launched early during the Xbox and Halo 20th anniversary celebrations to great reviews, including Sportskeeda, the campaign mode is set to launch on December 8.
When does Halo Infinite launch for all regions?
Halo Infinite was initially set to be launched in fall 2020, alongside the latest generation of Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X|S. However, following the mixed response, Xbox decided to delay the launch by a year and launch the next-generation flagship console without a flagship title. The following is the launch schedule by region:
- Seattle - December 8, 10:00 AM PST
- Mexico City - December 8, 12:00 PM CST
- New York - December 8, 1:00 PM EST
- Sao Paolo - December 8, 3:00 PM BRT
- London - December 8, 6:00 PM GMT
- Berlin - December 8, 7:00 PM CET
- Moscow - December 8, 9:00 PM MSK
- Riyadh - December 8, 9:00 PM AST
- New Delhi - December 8, 11:30 PM IST
- Hong Kong - December 8, 2:00 AM HKT
- Tokyo - December 9, 3:00 AM JST
- Sydney - December 9, 5:00 AM AEDT
- Auckland - December 9, 7:00 AM NZDT
Preload size including multiplayer and campaign
Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is already available to download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Windows Store and Steam. Players will update their existing Halo Infinite installation and download both Campaign and Multiplayer together.
No existing Halo Infinite installation:
- Multiplayer only: 26. 53 GB approximately
- Multiplayer and Campaign: 48.42 GB approximately
Halo Infinite Multiplayer beta Update:
- Multiplayer only: 3.97 GB approximately
- Campaign only: 25.86 GB approximately
- Multiplayer and Campaign: 29.83 GB approximately.
Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is free-to-play, and players can grab the campaign right now from the storefronts. Halo Infinite is also included in the Game Pass for both PC and Console.