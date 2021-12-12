Halo Infinite is getting the much-requested playlists for game modes

Halo Infinite is getting four new playlists for specific game modes that will allow players to individually select which game mode they want to participate in.

Halo Infinite, the much anticipated next-generation iteration of Xbox’s iconic flagship franchise, was launched to great reviews, including Sportskeeda’s own. The title’s satisfying gameplay paired with the free-to-play multiplayer makes the title irresistible for any first-person shooter fanatic.

However, despite the solid experience, there have been some features lacking. The forge and co-op campaigns are already coming down the road. One feature that players have asked for the most is the mode-specific playlist option. However, that is all set to change with Halo Infinite’s upcoming update.

“Four new playlists: Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT) will all be added via a services update” - Halo Infinite Community manager confirms mode-specific playlists

Halo Infinite seamlessly blends in fast-paced action with balanced gameplay to deliver a fun and amazing momentum-based first-person arena shooter. The title has gained popularity within weeks of its release and can easily be considered one of the best games of the year.

Outside of event-specific modes like the Fiesta during Tensei, players can choose from three different modes in Halo Infinite Multiplayer: 4v4 Quick Play, 12v12 Big Team Battle, and Ranked Arena.

However, one of the main complaints regarding the mode has been the lack of playlists for each game mode. Players queuing for Quick Play will be playing Slayer, Oddball, or Capture the Flag. While Slayer is always fun, Oddball and Capture the flag requires cooperation in completing an objective, which is often not the case in a random lobby.

Halo Community manager Brian Jarad aka ske7ch343, recently confirmed on r/halo (Reddit) that the much-requested mode-specific playlist is coming to Halo Infinite. Fans have requested the feature since Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta launch. This will allow players to specifically select which mode they would like to queue in for. The floor playlists that will be introduced are: Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT)

He also mentioned that there would be a significant overhaul to the challenge system. which he detailed as,

Next week's update will also include adjustments to challenges including removing some particularly frustrating mode-specific ones, reducing some requirements for others, making the weekly ultimate challenge less intensive (getting it is tough enough), and adding brand new challenges specific to the new playlists.

In the end, Ske7ch also mentioned that the team is aware of and actively investigating reports of intermittent hiccups affecting some players in BTB over the last few days, as well as Ranked matchmaking and player feedback around potential anomalies.

It is great to see 343 Industries actively listing to the community and implementing changes across the board. This will certainly take Halo to the Infinite.

