Halo Infinite ranking system and Ranked Arena explained

Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer has been growing more popular by the day. Fans who are new to the franchise are having a very positive experience with 343 Industries latest shooter as well.

While Halo Infinite’s multiplayer does boast a lot of features for the more casual players, it doesn’t mean that the shooter won't cater to the more competitive side of the fan base.

Halo Infinite News @HaloRevealed



#HaloInfinite Are you ready? Halo Infinite officially launches tomorrow, December 8th, at 10am PT | 1pm ET! Are you ready? Halo Infinite officially launches tomorrow, December 8th, at 10am PT | 1pm ET!#HaloInfinite https://t.co/cMizIKqtxh

For players who are very serious about the multiplayer aspect of the game, Halo Infinite comes with a Ranked Arena mode, which designates the ranked tier that a particular player belongs to based on their performance.

While the system itself is not too complicated, players new to the franchise might have a hard time wrapping their heads around just how ranked works in Halo Infinite.

How does the ranking system work in Halo Infinite?

Halo @Halo Rally in, Spartans! #HaloInfinite 's multiplayer beta has been out for nearly a week now. Which Personal AI is cheering you on in battle? 👀 Rally in, Spartans! #HaloInfinite's multiplayer beta has been out for nearly a week now. Which Personal AI is cheering you on in battle? 👀 https://t.co/WBFjpSv9Or

1) Players will need to complete 10 qualifying matches before getting a rank

Before players are awarded their rank, they will first need to complete 10 qualifying matches, and then will be placed in a tier based on their performance.

The tier will reflect their current skill level, and continually winning matches will help players consistently climb up the ranked ladder. However, individual performance will also be taken into account, and Halo Infinite has a more dynamic tier system for the Ranked Arena mode.

But sustaining repeated losses will force players to drop down a rank.

2) The Ranked Arena mode will take the training wheels off

Unlike the casual Arena mode, the Ranked one will be taking away some of the quality-of-life features from players. The minimap will be disabled in this mode, along with the grenade hit markers.

Image via Halo Infinite

Additionally, Halo Infinite players will be forced to start with Battle Rifles instead of Assault Rifles, and friendly fire will also be turned on for the duration of the match. Halo Infinite currently has ranked matchmaking for Slayer, Oddball, Capture the Flag, and Strongholds.

3) Halo infinite has 6 rank tiers

Halo Infinite currently has 6 rank tiers from Bronze to Onyx, with all the tiers having 6 sub tiers each, except for the highest rank of Onyx. The ranks are:

Bronze I-VI

Sliver I-VI

Gold I-VI

Platinum I-VI

Diamond I-VI

Onyx

It’s not yet certain if Halo Infinite will be going along with this ranked distribution in the near future, or if it’s a temporary format for the current season. As 343 studios still claim that the multiplayer is in the beta phase, it will be quite difficult to conjecture the direction that the developers will be looking to move towards.

4) Halo Infinite will not have a separate Champion rank

Unlike Halo 5: Guardian, Halo Infinite’s competitive game mode will not come with a separate Champion rank tier. Instead, the top 200 players in the Onyx rank will be considered to be in the Champion division. At least this is how it’s going to be in season 1.

5) Open-queue vs solo/duo queue

Halo Infinite’s ranked arena will also allow players to join either an open queue or a solo/duo queue. The former will allow fans to compete with others by using either a controller or a mouse/keyboard input, letting them freely switch between the two, however for the latter, players will be forced to select one specific input only.

Also Read Article Continues below

Halo infinite’s open queue will also allow players to play with a full fireteam of four players, but the solo/duo queue, as the name suggests, will restrict to one or two-player fireteams.

Edited by Danyal Arabi