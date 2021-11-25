How to earn the Get the Popcorn achievement in Halo Infinite

Anyone aiming to complete every achievement in Halo Infinite will eventually run into the Get the Popcorn achievement. Unlike others that require some real effort in multiplayer matches, Get the Popcorn may be one of the easiest achievements to get in Halo Infinite.

For this achievement, players need to have already played some previous multiplayer matches to view them afterward. These matches can be anything from Big Team Battle, Ranked, or even the new Fiesta mode. Players should try to play the entire match out just in case there are any issues with the game file saving all of the footage.

Complete Get the Popcorn in Halo Infinite through the Theater

Get the Popcorn requires players to view one of their matches through the Theater mode in Halo Infinite. This feature requires players to have some matches to watch, so some games most be played first.

Once players have some content to watch, they can head to the main menu of Halo Infinite. There is an option for a community tab in the menus that helps with content creation, including Theater. When players scroll to this tab, there will be a match history option. This section will show all of the recent matches that players have participated in, and any of them can be selected.

Players can scroll over the match film that they want to view and select Watch Film. They will need to confirm the action one more time, and then the clip will begin in the Halo Infinite Theater. As soon as the clip loads up, players will receive the Get the Popcorn achievement.

Considering how easy Get the Popcorn is, players will only receive a five gamerscore for completing the action. But it's still a necessary part of completing every achievement in Halo Infinite.

How many films will be saved in the Halo Infinite Theater?

Anyone who wants to save clips or make some content through Halo Infinite should know how many clips are saved. The Theater mode will not save every match that is ever played.

Typically, the Theater in Halo Infinite will save two pages of match clips. That translates to roughly 12 clips per page or 24 clips. However, players can bookmark and save any clips they want, even after Get the Popcorn is finished.

