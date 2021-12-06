Excessive toxicity forces Halo Infinite sub-reddit lockdown

Halo Infinite's subreddit has been subjected to a lot of negativity over the past few weeks on account of the poor monetization policies present in the game.

As a result, the subreddit moderators have locked down the comment section to put a hold on the negativity. Halo Infinity has put every piece of customization behind a paywall that has angered the fanbase worldwide.

Skill Up @SkillUpYT The Halo subreddit has been locked down due to the toxicity of the debate surrounding its monetisation and missing features.



Sad to see it spiral out of control like this. The core gameplay is so good that this should have been a 343 victory lap. Hope they can turn it around. The Halo subreddit has been locked down due to the toxicity of the debate surrounding its monetisation and missing features. Sad to see it spiral out of control like this. The core gameplay is so good that this should have been a 343 victory lap. Hope they can turn it around. https://t.co/DlXyUE0ZA8

However, it has created a lot of drama around a game that is arguably one of the best. Halo Infinite is extremely enjoyable, but this issue regarding micro-transactions ruins the atmosphere.

The community manager of Halo Infinite has spoken out against the negativity amongst the fanbase

Initially, the developers at 343 Industries were silent regarding the matter. However, the community manager of Halo Infinite has finally broken his silence and hit back at players for the negativity.

He claims that players have all the right to be frustrated, but personally attacking the developers is not good. He has urged them to be more civil regarding the matter and has assured them that the developers are working to fix the grievances.

Brian Jarrard @ske7ch Appreciate all the kind words and support out there. Thank you. We good. All part of the job. 😎

Love this community and all the great people who’ve been a part of it through the years. Onwards and upwards, together. 👊 Appreciate all the kind words and support out there. Thank you. We good. All part of the job. 😎Love this community and all the great people who’ve been a part of it through the years. Onwards and upwards, together. 👊

Halo Infinite has introduced a monetization system that does not leave any scope for earning rewards. Every piece of weapon or armor skin has been made purchasable through real-world money.

Apart from that, the premium Battlepass also does not have any earnable Halo Credits (the currency used to buy the items from the store). As a result, players went on Reddit and Twitter and lambasted the developers for their greedy monetization policies.

Goldenboy | G4 @GoldenboyFTW



Are there things I would like to see resolved? Yes!



But those folks live a life of constant negativity and it’s exhausting to be that angry all the time. Life’s too short. @ske7ch NGL, I took a look at r/Halo and was stumped. Feels like those folks are playing a different game.Are there things I would like to see resolved? Yes!But those folks live a life of constant negativity and it’s exhausting to be that angry all the time. Life’s too short. @ske7ch NGL, I took a look at r/Halo and was stumped. Feels like those folks are playing a different game. Are there things I would like to see resolved? Yes! But those folks live a life of constant negativity and it’s exhausting to be that angry all the time. Life’s too short.

However, things went beyond control as the way they attacked was extremely rude and personal. This led the moderators of the subreddit of Halo Infinite to shut down the comment section and even delete derogatory comments aimed at the developers.

In truth, Halo Infinite, a game that was supposed to take over the market in a positive way, has become the centerpiece of drama. This is quite depressing as, leaving the monetization aspect aside, there are no complaints regarding the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Halo Infinite has been praised all over the world for being one of the best in the franchise. Therefore, several people feel that if they fix the monetization issue, the game will practically eclipse every other competitor quite comfortably.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar