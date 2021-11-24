How does monetization work in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite has been making waves since launch due to the fact that its multiplayer is free to play for every gamer across the world.

The game involves a monetization option that provides skins and other forms of cosmetic items for players to use. This is completely optional and players can keep playing Halo Infinite’s multiplayer without spending a single dime.

Despite this benefit, there are a few players who have complained about the monetization in Halo Infinite. This is primarily because of the excessive price that is attached to certain items.

Everything players need to know regarding the monetization processes within Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s monetization has its pros and cons. While every microtransaction is entirely optional, some of them are a bit costly.

The primary monetization option that players can opt for is the Battle Pass. There is a premium battle-pass that players can buy to obtain a wide variety of goodies. The Battle Pass has a total of 100 levels and can be completed across the entirety of Season 1.

Two different versions of the premium Battle Pass (Image via Halo Infinite)

There are two different versions to the Battle Pass. One of them is a standard premium version that costs 1000 credits. The second one is a premium pass bundle that costs 2800 credits. The difference is that the bundle provides players with 25 levels worth of a head start.

Halo Infinite HCS skins (Image via Halo Infinite)

Other than that, players can spend money on skins exclusive to HCS or Halo Championship Series. These are custom-designed skins in partnership with professional teams like G2 Esports, Fnatic, Cloud9, Sentinels and several others.

Varying tiers of bundles that players can buy from the shop (Image via Halo Infinite)

Once bought, players will obtain an armor for their character, a skin for the BR75 Battle Rifle and a custom name card. Aside from this, the shop has other additional skins, experience tokens and weapon cosmetics that are available for purchase.

The price of the items vary depending on the rarity. Common bundles (gray in color) cost the least, while legendary bundles (golden in color) cost the most. Epic (purple) and rare (blue) bundles are present in the store as well and offer further cosmetic options.

While all of this might sound appealing, players are quite disappointed with the implementation of the system. Players feel that these monetization options are quite greedy from the developers. This is because each and every piece of customization, no matter how small, is locked behind a paywall unlike other games that have free Battle Pass tiers with fewer rewards.

This leaves almost nothing for players to chase, which is something that can make the game boring over time. Halo Infinite is an amazing game, but the lack of free customizations and excess focus on microtransactions may upset players.

