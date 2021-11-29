Halo Infinite Rank distribution system explained

Halo Infinite has already garnered massive followers due to its fun and exciting gameplay since its release on November 15, 2021. The highly anticipated title brings together a new campaign following the events of Halo 5 Guardians and Halo Wars 2, along with a new free-to-play multiplayer, which is arguably the best first-person shooter of the year.

The ranked mode has been a staple of previous Halo titles, and it is no different here. This article will take a closer look at different ranks in the ranking system of Halo Infinite.

What is the Rank distribution in Halo Infinite and how to rank up?

Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer has been an undeniable hit since its surprise launch on November 15, during the 20th-anniversary celebration of Xbox and Halo. While fans are not happy with the battle pass progression, 343 has already addressed it and promised to refine it soon.

Similar to other first-person shooters and previous Halo titles, Halo Infinite also has a ranked mode. Aside from the Quick Play and the Big Team Battle, players can jump into Ranked Arena to play with and against players at the same skill level.

What are the ranks in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite consists of multiple ranks, ranging from Bronze all the way to Diamond, with the top tier players getting the rank of Onyx.

The ranks in Halo Infinite are as follows:

Bronze I

Bronze II

Bronze III

Bronze IV

Bronze V

Bronze VI

Sliver I

Silver II

Sliver III

Sliver IV

Sliver V

Sliver VI

Gold I

Gold II

Gold III

Gold IV

Gold V

Gold VI

Platinum I

Platinum II

Platinum III

Platinum IV

Platinum V

Platinum VI

Diamond I

Diamond II

Diamond III

Diamond IV

Diamond V

Diamond VI

Onyx

How to get rank and rank up?

Initially, every player will be unranked. To get a rank, the player has to play 10 Ranked Arena matches, following which they will be assigned a rank based on their skill level. After which, the player will be matched with and against other players of similar ranks.

Sam Gladiator @samgladiator GG EZ LOL I got top rank in Halo 🤩🤩🙂🥳🤩😂☺️😂🤷‍♂️❤️ GG EZ LOL I got top rank in Halo 🤩🤩🙂🥳🤩😂☺️😂🤷‍♂️❤️ https://t.co/owBKKBmXnF

To rank up, the player must perform well amongst other ranked players, to move on to a higher tier. Alternatively, if the player performs poorly, they could very well be de-ranked to a lower tier.

It is still unknown if the ranks will carry over from season to season or if they will reset at the end of each season. However, the phrasing of the instruction leans towards a rank reset after each season.

