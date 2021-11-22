Top 5 tips for newcomers to improve gameplay in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer has attracted a lot of players from a variety of games.

This is primarily because of the hype surrounding this franchise but also because the multiplayer is F2P. This has allowed for extra accessibility as users do not have to spend $60 to enjoy the unique multiplayer experience that Halo provides.

Halo @Halo



🟣📺

🔴📺 #HaloInfinite esports have officially arrived. Tune into the kickoff @HCS Open tournament, and watch as NA's top teams battle it out for cash prizes and HCS points!🟣📺 Twitch.tv/Halo 🔴📺 YouTube.com/Halo #HaloInfinite esports have officially arrived. Tune into the kickoff @HCS Open tournament, and watch as NA's top teams battle it out for cash prizes and HCS points!🟣📺 Twitch.tv/Halo🔴📺 YouTube.com/Halo https://t.co/vuASezmQuL

It goes without saying that the newcomers are struggling a bit as this franchise boasts a lot of veterans. Therefore, learning a few basic tricks can go a long way to improve gameplay significantly.

Five things every new Halo Infinite player should do to improve

Halo Infinite has a very different multiplayer when compared to games like Call of Duty or Destiny 2. While the game modes such as Domination and Capture the Flag are similar, the way this game plays is quite varied.

Halo @Halo Sound off Spartans! When you're preparing for a rumble, where's your first stop?



⚔️ Quick Play?

🔥 Big Team Battle?

🏆 Ranked Arena? Sound off Spartans! When you're preparing for a rumble, where's your first stop? ⚔️ Quick Play? 🔥 Big Team Battle? 🏆 Ranked Arena? https://t.co/FqRKMccOAD

The guns in Halo Infinite are not very hard to use. It depends a lot more on decision-making and using the tools provided to the players in the most efficient manner.

1) Learning the map

Learning the map layout is a fundamental aspect to becoming a better player (Image via Halo Infinite)

Halo Infinite has a vast number of maps, and each one has a unique layout that gamers can use to their advantage. Better map knowledge provides a better opportunity for them to set up flank routes.

Therefore, learning the map and developing a mental picture of the same is crucial in winning fights. This is because winning a gunfight depends a lot on being innovative, apart from being precise. Map knowledge can help players achieve this quite frequently.

2) Switching to the sidearm

Halo Infinite has a very powerful sidearm that should be used more frequently (Image via Halo Infinite)

One of the biggest mistakes that new players make, especially those new to first-person shooters, is that they re-load in-between a fight. Halo Infinite provides them with a very efficient sidearm that can quickly finish low-health enemies.

Users should always switch to it as soon as their primary weapon’s ammo finishes in the middle of a gunfight.

3) Use the melee as much as possible

New players should use their melee in close range combat more often (Image via Halo Infinite)

Another major mistake new players make is not using the melee ability. Halo Infinite has a very powerful melee that can be lethal in close-range combat.

Every newbie should try using the melee ability combined with their weapon when involved in close-quarter combat.

4) Move while shooting

Learning to strafe can make players a difficult target for enemies to gun down (Image via Halo Infinite)

This is something that most new players do not implement — standing still while shooting will make players easy targets. Therefore, moving, or in other words, strafing left and right, can help make winning fights much easier.

This is something hard to implement but should be practiced to become better.

5) Using grenades

Learning a few grenade tricks can help secure vital kills (Image via Halo Infinite)

Grenades in Halo Infinite are pretty overpowered. However, players often forget to use those when the time comes. Throwing grenades just before dying, or throwing them into objectives, can help secure kills.

It can also help gamers injure enemies for others to finish off. Using grenades requires a specific bit of calculation, as seldom will users find enemies grouping together.

However, learning to use these throwables is a crucial aspect that every new player needs.

Note: The article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Ravi Iyer