Halo Infinite Tips and Tricks: 5 things to know before jumping in

Halo Infinite has just released a beta version of its multiplayer and players have also been able to experience the first season and Battle Pass. The game still hasn't launched officially in its final version, but players have a lot to explore in terms of multiplayer modes.

Nonetheless, the game seems a bit confusing for players who are jumping into the franchise for the first time. Even seasoned veterans might find some parts of the reimagined UI confusing initially.

This article will cover some of the basics of Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay that players need to know before they can jump in as mighty Spartans.

Top 5 basic tips for Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay in the beta version

5) Eliminate enemies easily by popping their shields

In Halo Infinite, all players have shields and in order eliminate them, players need to shoot down the shields first, prior to getting a crack at the enemy health bar.

Therefore, if gamers are able to pop the shield of the enemy, it's best to keep the press on, so that they can be easily taken out. The time to put a shield back takes longer than killing an enemy without the shield.

4) Use Radar to your advantage

Stealth is an important part of every multiplayer game and Halo Infinite has returned with the classic radar, showing players when they fire, sprint and move.

However, players who flank the map have to keep themselves off the radar by crouch walking, or keep still and hold corners. It's an effective style of play that allows the team to complete objectives, while the sneaky players wreak havoc down the enemy line.

3) Use grenades according to requirement

There are four kinds of grenades that players can carry in a match in Halo Infinite. Players need to learn the most effective usage of each grenade before utilizing them in a match.

Plasma grenades, for example, are best used on vehicles, while frag grenades can be used to take down weak enemies or break shields of multiple enemies in a flank.

2) Communicate with the team

Team games require good communication and players need to know what is happening around the map at all times in order to counter the enemy.

Ping items to help, and use the team chat to communicate all the time. Many great matches have been won with good communication among teammates.

1) Learn to use the grapple

The grappling hook is one of the key elements implemented into the Halo Infinite multiplayer experience. Players can grapple onto anything and everything, even including enemies.

This can be used to flee from a lost gunfight and also to grab items without leaving cover. Learning to use the hook correctly is a skill every Halo Infinite player will need to be equipped with.

