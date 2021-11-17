How to create custom games in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite not only lets players jump into multiplayer matchmaking, it also allows for custom games.

Custom games were, at one point, the backbone of the Halo franchise. They could be used to scrim for tournaments, create insane modes that would become iconic, or to simply goof around with friends.

The option for custom games is pretty loaded in Halo Infinite. You can just start one from the main menu and mess with the settings as much as you'd like to create perfection or chaos.

How to make a custom lobby in Halo Infinite

Custom games on the main menu of Halo Infinite. (Image via 343 Industries)

Once you boot up Halo Infinite, you'll see a few different options on the main menu. There is an option labeled Custom Game. Select that to start making your own custom lobby.

From there, you can invite your friends to the lobby with the Friends tab in the bottom right corner of the screen. You will also notice four more options to choose from.

A custom game lobby in Halo Infinite. (Image via 343 Industries)

You can pick from the mode editor, map selection, lobby options, and even server settings. Map selection is pretty straightforward. In that menu, you pick which Halo Infinite map the custom game will be played on.

Lobby options is fairly simple, too. You can make the lobby private or available for friends to join with the Invite Only or Friends Only options. It also allows for observers to be on or off and up to 28 players.

Server settings give you different connection choices for Halo Infinite. You can play a local offline game, LAN network game, or Xbox Live game. The default will always be Xbox Live.

The meat is in the Halo Infinite mode editor. In that menu, you can select which game mode will be played along with their variants. This includes everything from Slayer to Stockpile.

Mode editor in Halo Infinite. (Image via 343 Industries)

On top of that, you can change score and time limits, respawn settings, weapons, equipment, vehicles, HUD settings, health and damage, movement speeds, and include bots in the game.

Once you have decided what options you want to play with, press the Play button from the lobby menu. This will start your custom Halo Infinite game with the wild settings you desire.

