How to play oddball in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite has been the accumulation of Master Chief's 20-year journey. The best thing about it is that players can enjoy the full multiplayer feature at absolutely no additional cost.

Halo Infinite not only has dynamic gameplay in the multiplayer section, but it also has different modes. This helps ensure that the game remains fun to play and the players do not get bored playing the same few modes repeatedly.

Oddball is quite different compared to the other game modes in Halo Infinite. It's not a typical mode where the ultimate objective is to run and gun and kill more than the opponents. Oddball requires more complex tactics and, more importantly, a strategy to play well and win.

Everything to know about winning Oddball in Halo Infinite

Oddball is a 4v4 game mode where two teams contest against each other to beat the opponent team in Halo Infinite. It is accessible at no extra cost, just like all other game modes in Halo Infinite multiplayer.

In Oddball, players have to keep hold of a glowing skull ball. So the name may be a bit of a misnomer, but it's a lot of Halo Infinite fun. The primary objective is to keep hold of the ball (the glowing skull) to get 100 cumulative points in a round.

The first team to accrue 100 points wins the Oddball round in Halo Infinite. Once a team wins two rounds, the match is over and the team wins the match. Oddball can be found in both the Quickmatch and Ranked Arena Playlists of Halo Infinite.

Tips and tricks to excel at Oddball in Halo Infinite

Once a team has the ball, it's crucial to stay in an area that is hard to reach and has plenty of exits so that the person with the ball can't be cornered and killed.

Communication is essential instead of randomly running and gun in Halo Infinite Oddball.

It's better to jump off the cliff than stand and hand over the ball to the opponents. The additional delay can be the difference between a win and a defeat.

Using Grappleshot on the ball is a fantastic way to pull the ball and make your opponents in Halo Infinite feel inferior.

