How to add friends to your Fireteam in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer provides an amazing co-op experience for both veterans of the franchise and Spartans who are new to the game.

Even if friends are on different platforms, i.e. one is on PC and the other on Xbox, the cross-platform feature makes it so that players will be able to add each other to their Fireteams and get into Ranked or Big Team Arena battles together.

However, one issue that new players have been facing In Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is with adding friends to their game. The shooter’s in-game menu does not have a typical UI that allows players to directly add others to their friend’s list.

More importantly, the game does not have a friend’s list option, to begin with, and players can only add others to their Fireteam via Steam, Discord, or the Xbox social menu on the PC. As for console players, they will be required to employ the use of Xbox Live and their friend’s unique Gamertag.

Unlike the other shooters of its genre, Halo Infinite’s “Add a friend to your Fireteam” mechanic is a bit complicated, and to help out struggling players, today’s article will talk about the ways fans will be able to add others to their Fireteam for both PC and Console.

Adding friends to Fireteam in Halo Infinite

1) Adding friends to Fireteam on the Xbox

For Microsoft console players, their Halo Infinite friends list will be directly linked to the list on their Xbox Live accounts. Hence, their friends will not only require an Xbox live account themselves but also be added to their list as well.

Once friends are added to the account, all players will need to do now is to press the Xbox button on their controllers, and navigate to the “People” tab on their home screen. There, they will need to select the “Find Someone” option and enter their Gamertag to be able to add them to the Fireteam.

2) Adding friends to Fireteam on the PC

PC players will be able to open their multiplayer Social menu by pressing “TAB” and they will be directly redirected to it. There, they will find a “Find Friends” option below which they can either click to expand or press the “G” button for the additional option to pop up.

There, Halo Infinite players can select either the Steam or Discord option, where they can enter their friend’s username and send them an invite to join the Fireteam.

Another way of adding players to Halo Infinite is through the Xbox app itself. By going to the Social option there will be a field where players will be able to input the Gamertags of their friends.

Microsoft accounts provide unique Gamertags to players, and by adding them, they will be able to directly add friends to their social tab.

Additionally, as Steam players need to log in to their Microsoft account to play Halo Infinite anyway, their socials list will not be affected if they choose to play the game through Steam or boot up the Microsoft Store version of the shooter.

