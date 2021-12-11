All Halo Infinite campaign collectibles and their uses

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode is finally live, and players are having a great time with not just the story and gameplay, but going around the vast map and hunting down collectives as well.

343 Industries have introduced a system where players can grab collectibles and unlock various features in the game.

Halo @Halo



♾️ #HaloInfinite has officially arrived! Embark on your trip to Zeta Halo and take on the fiercest foe that Master Chief has ever fought - right now.♾️ Xbox.com/Halo #HaloInfinite has officially arrived! Embark on your trip to Zeta Halo and take on the fiercest foe that Master Chief has ever fought - right now.♾️ Xbox.com/Halo https://t.co/3aieyZQcJz

From upgrading Master Chief’s abilities to unlocking cheats for the campaign and cosmetics for the multiplayer, there is a lot that Halo Infinite’s in-game collectibles can offer players.

Hence, today’s article will talk about all the collectibles that are available in the game, their uses, and how players can go about collecting them.

Halo Infinite: All collectibles, uses, and how to find

1) Spartan Cores

Image via Halo Infinite

Spartan Cores are the upgrade points in Halo Infinite and are used to enhance Master Chief’s abilities and make him even more powerful as the narrative progresses.

Spartan Cores are significantly easier to find than some of the other collectibles in the game, and players will find their icons spawning on the minimap as soon as they capture a Forward Operating Base.

2) Mjolnir Lockers

Image via Halo Infinite

Mjolnir lockers, upon collection, will provide players with a lot of cosmetics for their multiplayer accounts, such as skins and color variants.

There are a total of 34 Mjolnir Lockers in Halo Infinite and much like with the Spartan Cores, their icons will be made available on the minimap once players capture a Forward Operating Base.

3) Skulls

Image via Halo Infinite

Skulls enable cheats in Halo Infinite’s campaign mode and by equipping a variety of exploits, players will be able to tailor a very unique experience for themselves in the shooter.

There are a total of 12 Skulls in the campaign, and finding all of these is one of the hardest achievements to pull off. While some are found while doing the campaign, others will be tucked away through the open world that players can look to grab during free roam.

Halo @Halo Diving into the weekend like Diving into the weekend like https://t.co/5GEaYy0QKY

However, for completionists, it’s advised that they go through a Skull location guide before starting the story. As Halo Infinite’s campaign levels are not replayable at the moment, players who lose out on grabbing a skull during a particular campaign will have to replay the game from scratch to grab the collectible.

4) UNSC Audio Logs

Image via Halo Infinite

The UNSC audio logs or the Spartan audio logs provide a narrative insight into the lives of Master Chief’s fallen comrades. These logs are very lore heavy and give the narrative much-required depth.

While some UNSC audio logs are present in the most obvious of locations, for the rest, players will need to go out of their way to collect them.

5) Banished Audio Logs

Image via Halo Infinite

The Banished audio logs give an insight into the stories and lives of the primary antagonists in Halo Infinite. They offer great insight into the lives of the main villains in the game.

Much like with UNSC logs, there is no set defined way of coming across Banished audio logs. Players are advised to go through location guides for these as well.

6) Forerunner Archives

These audio logs record the lives of the ancient race of the world that Halo Infinite is set on.

7) Propaganda Towers

Image via Halo Infinite

Propaganda towers are a series of structures in the Halo Infinite map that sirens Banished propaganda all over. Players can shut these down to stop the Grunt Communication Officer’s voice notes from playing.

Also Read Article Continues below

There are 40 Propaganda Towers in total, and taking all of them down can make exploring the mag significantly less annoying.

Edited by Rohit Mishra