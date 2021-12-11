All Halo Infinite Tower collectibles and how to get them

Halo Infinite’s camping mode offers players a chance to get their hands on a variety of collectibles that unlock a lot of additional content and upgrades in the game.

From upgrade materials like Spartan Cores to cheat enabling Skulls, the shooter allows fans to collect a variety of items and have a very personalized gameplay experience.

Halo @Halo Diving into the weekend like Diving into the weekend like https://t.co/5GEaYy0QKY

However, some of these items are a bit hard to come by in the game and are often tucked away in obscure locations with Halo Infinite players having to go out of their way to grab them.

This article will try to help players with some of the collectibles and their locations in The Tower.

The Tower is first introduced in the 'Recovery' mission which is the first proper campaign players get to try out on the surface of Zeta Halo, where they head over to a large banished factory, which is called The Tower.

Halo @Halo



♾️ #HaloInfinite has officially arrived! Embark on your trip to Zeta Halo and take on the fiercest foe that Master Chief has ever fought - right now.♾️ Xbox.com/Halo #HaloInfinite has officially arrived! Embark on your trip to Zeta Halo and take on the fiercest foe that Master Chief has ever fought - right now.♾️ Xbox.com/Halo https://t.co/3aieyZQcJz

All collectibles and their locations in Halo Infinite’s The Tower

1) The Tower Skull

Players will need an upgraded grapple (Image via Halo Infinite)

The Tower Skull, also known as the "I Would Have Been Your Daddy" Skull is not present inside The Tower but rather outside it. To collect it, Halo Infinite players will need to reach its topmost part and will require the Quickshot feature of the Grapple for Master Chief.

Another way of reaching the top is by using a flying vehicle such as the Wasp. However, those are very hard to come by during the early parts of the narrative, and players have better chances of upgrading their grapple. Getting the Quickshot feature through the base grapple hook requires a total of only three Spartan Cores.

2) Banished audio log

Players will have to search containers for the audio log (Image via Halo Infinite)

To get The Tower’s Banished audio log, Halo Infinite players will be required to enter the Banished Factory from the front-right gate and keep moving forward until they reach a large container that holds weapons and supplies.

One of the open containers there will have the log inside it. This collectible is a bit hard to miss, and if players are seriously exploring the area without rushing through it, they are guaranteed to come across the log.

3) Mjolnir Armory locker

The Mjolnir Armory locker will require some effort to reach (Image via Halo Infinite)

Within The Tower walls, at the far side of the complex, players will encounter the Mjolnir Armory locker, which is the only one in the area. It will be present under the landing pad, Master Chief will need to jump down to the cliff below to be able to reach it.

4) Spartan Core 1

There are two Spartan Cores in the tower, and the first one can be reached right after acquiring the anished audio log. Halo Infinite players will only need to continue further right and head to the deeper ends of the complex.

There they will find a walkway, below which there will be more open containers towards the left. A Spartan Core will be present in the farthest one.

5) UNSC audio log

The UNSC audio log can be easily missed (Image via Halo Infinite)

This audio log is a bit harder to collect in The Tower, and to attain it Halo infinite players will need to enter the structure via the gravity lift. After players get to the first set of stairs instead of looking for the next flight, they will need to go around the tower for a while, bearing right.

They will soon come across a set of small pillars on the right, and the UNSC audio log is tucked away behind one of them.

6) Spartan Core 2

For the second Spartan Core, players will once again need to enter the Tower complex via the gravity lift. But unlike the UNSC audio log, the core is present on the next level, and their players will encounter a bunch of containers hiding the Spartan Core crate. However, it won’t be too difficult to sport the green light emanating from it.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: It’s important to note here that if players have already moved onto the next mission without collecting everything in The Tower, they can come back and do it later on during free roam.

Edited by Siddharth Satish