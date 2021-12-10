All Halo Infinite abilities and upgrades

One of the latest features that the Halo Infinite campaign brought to the franchise is the armor enhancement feature, which allows players to scale and upgrade Master Chief and make him more powerful as the narrative progresses.

The Halo Infinite campaign currently boasts five armor categories to unlock and upgrade:

Grappleshot

Shield Core

Threat Sensor,

Drop Wall

Thruster

To upgrade each of them, players will need to acquire and use Spartan Cores, which are often found in obscure locations throughout the game. Spartan Cores act as upgrade points in Halo infinite’s campaign, and their locations are revealed after capturing a Forward Operating Base or the FOB.

Additionally, there are more than enough Spartan Cores in the game to allow players to max out each of Master Chief’s abilities, so players will not have to travel too far out of their way core hunting.

Halo Infinite: All abilities and their upgrades available

Each of the 5 Halo Infinite abilities has four upgrades, and each successive rank will provide more features to the base ability but will charge additional Spartan Cores.

1) Grappleshot

Image via Halo Infinite

The wrist-mounted grapple hook can allow Master Chief to accomplish various things in Halo Infinite. From grabbing guns to grappling onto moving vehicles to pulling in enemies for a melee attack, there is a lot that players can do with the hook.

So here are some of the upgrades and upgrade costs for the Grapleshot that players can opt into:

Rank 1 (Grappleshot): A retractable hook for personal transportation and retrieving objects.

A retractable hook for personal transportation and retrieving objects. Rank 2 (Voltaic): Costs 1 Spartan Core. Grappleshot will now stun grappled enemies for several seconds.

Costs 1 Spartan Core. Grappleshot will now stun grappled enemies for several seconds. Rank 3 (Quick Shot): Costs 2 Spartan Core. Grappleshot will have a 40% reduced cooldown.

Costs 2 Spartan Core. Grappleshot will have a 40% reduced cooldown. Rank 4 (First Strike): Cost Spartan Cores. Grappleshot will now deliver a powerful shockwave blast when holding melee while grappling.

Cost Spartan Cores. Grappleshot will now deliver a powerful shockwave blast when holding melee while grappling. Rank 5 (Reachfall): Cost 3 Spartan Cores. The damage and radius of the First Strike shockwave will now be significantly increased, and enemies within it will be stunned.

2) Shield Core

Image via Halo Infinite

Shield Core is the only passive ability in Halo Infinite, and much of Master Chief’s survivability depends on it. The more players invest in it, the more will the protagonist be able to absorb damage.

All Shield Core ranks:

Rank 1 (Shield Core): Enhances shield module that improves base shield strength capacity by 115%.

Enhances shield module that improves base shield strength capacity by 115%. Rank 2 (Fortress): 1 Spartan Core. Base shield strength capacity increases by 15%.

1 Spartan Core. Base shield strength capacity increases by 15%. Rank 3 (Bastille): Cost 2 Spartan Core. Additional 15% increase to shield strength capacity.

Cost 2 Spartan Core. Additional 15% increase to shield strength capacity. Rank 4 (Redoubt): Cost 3 Spartan Cores. Additional 15% increase to shield strength capacity.

Cost 3 Spartan Cores. Additional 15% increase to shield strength capacity. Rank 5 (Citadel): Cost 3 Spartan Cores. Additional 15% increase to shield strength capacity.

3) Threat Sensor

Image via Halo Infinite

The Threat Sensor is the second wrist-mounted ability in Halo infinite, where players can fire a projectile that sticks to a surface and sends out a pulse that detects the locations of enemies nearby.

Threat Sensor ranks and cost:

Rank 1 (Threat Sensor) : Master Chief fires a scout projectile to track enemies through walls and terrain.

: Master Chief fires a scout projectile to track enemies through walls and terrain. Rank 2 (Seeker): Costs 1 Spartan Core. It will increase the detection radius of the pulse by 50%.

Costs 1 Spartan Core. It will increase the detection radius of the pulse by 50%. Rank 3 (Operative): Costs 2 Spartan Cores. Threat Sensor will come with one additional charge.

Costs 2 Spartan Cores. Threat Sensor will come with one additional charge. Rank 4 (Clairvoyant): Costs 3 Spartan Cores. Threat Sensor cooldown reduced by 40%.

Costs 3 Spartan Cores. Threat Sensor cooldown reduced by 40%. Rank 5 (Omniscience): Costs 3 Spartan Cores. Adds uninterrupted enemy visibility to the Threat Sensor and reveals their health.

4) Drop Wall

Image via Halo Infinite

The Drop Wall ability allows Master Chief to deploy a grid of energy shields to block incoming projectile damage. As players themselves will be able to shoot through the shield, it’s one of the best abilities during citations with hardly any cover.

Drap Wall ranks and cost:

Rank 1 (Drop Wall): Master Chief drops a single-sided shield that provides instant cover from enemy fire.

Master Chief drops a single-sided shield that provides instant cover from enemy fire. Rank 2 (Swift Shelter): Costs 1 Spartan Core. Cooldown of Drop Wall reduced by 20%.

Costs 1 Spartan Core. Cooldown of Drop Wall reduced by 20%. Rank 3 (Rampart): Costs 2 Spartan Cores. Drop Wall strength increased by 35%.

Costs 2 Spartan Cores. Drop Wall strength increased by 35%. Rank 4 (Blockade): Costs 3 Spartan Cores. Drop Wall size increased, and strength increased by 70%.

Costs 3 Spartan Cores. Drop Wall size increased, and strength increased by 70%. Rank 5 (Direct Current): Costs 3 Spartan Cores. Shock damage is added to any projectile that players fire through the Drop Wall.

5) Thruster

Image via Halo Infinite

Thruster from previous games will be making its way to Halo Infinite and help provide Master Chief with a significant amount of mobility and allow players to cover ground rapidly and evade into cover much faster.

Rank 1 (Thruster): Provides master Chief with a module that activates short bursts of directional movement.

Provides master Chief with a module that activates short bursts of directional movement. Rank 2 (Afterburner): Costs 1 Spartan Core. Thruster gets a second charge.

Costs 1 Spartan Core. Thruster gets a second charge. Rank 3 (Thermal Control): Costs 2 Spartan Cores. Thruster cooldown is reduced by 20%.

Costs 2 Spartan Cores. Thruster cooldown is reduced by 20%. Rank 4 (Impulse): Costs 3 Spartan Cores. Thruster gains more power to travel faster and further.

Costs 3 Spartan Cores. Thruster gains more power to travel faster and further. Rank 5 (Escape Velocity): Costs 3 Spartan Cores. Thruster gains a cloaking effect, that lasts for 4 seconds after use.

