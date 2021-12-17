Halo Infinite co-op campaign is accessible through glitches

Halo Infinite does not officially have co-op functionality yet, but that hasn't stopped some players, thanks to a glitch which is allowing them to try out the mode prematurely.

The game has been popular post-release but players have also had to deal with a number of post-launch bugs. For example, the saved progress of many Halo Infinite players was wiped out due to an error where the game failed to distinguish between controller reconnections.

It doesn't bode well for Halo Infinite and 343 Industries that players can access an unfinished feature and experience what the co-op mode could potentially be like.

Some Halo Infinite players have found a way to co-op and why it should not be tried at any cost

The ability to play Halo Infinite in co-op mode has been one of the most talked-about topics in the community. 343 Industries had said that co-op functionality would not be available at launch and will be added to the game in a future update. However, a Twitter user posted screenshots and clips of how they accessed the co-op mode.

HaloDotAPI @halodotapi Yeah, Coop is fun. But it broke my saves 🥲 Had to delete all of them. Yeah, Coop is fun. But it broke my saves 🥲 Had to delete all of them. https://t.co/XOyK08RiiS

How can players play co-op early in Halo Infinite?

Start in offline mode

Add another controller

Go online and sign in

Start the game, then the campaign before going back

With the second controller, press start, which will add the second Spartan.

Why is it best to avoid the co-op mode glitch in Halo Infinite?

It might seem fun and exciting but this is not the Halo Infinite co-op mode. It's unfinished, broken and can corrupt saved games. While the basic sign-in might work, the main Halo Infinite gameplay will not be there. Instead, it will create a huge number of problems, including the possible wiping out of all in-game progress made by the player.

Also Read Article Continues below

There's no set date for when the co-op functionality will be implemented in Halo Infinite. According to some sources, the much-wanted feature might not make its way to the game before Summer 2022, coinciding with Season 2.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee