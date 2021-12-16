343 Industries addresses community feedback on Halo Infinite’s microtransactions and future plans for customizations

Halo Infinite players have a lot of growing concerns about how 343 Industries handles microtransactions and monetization in the game.

A large part of the community is not happy that some of the items in the shop, like base armor sets and weapon coatings, are going for something between $8 to $20. Many feel that the asking price for some of the in-game purchasables is a bit too high, and the Halo Infinite developers should tone down the costs.

They also want the developers to rework how shop and battle pass systems work in the game.

Fortunately, it seems that 343 Industries have finally heard players' feedback. In a recent "end of year" live stream, Jerry Hook (Head of Design) addressed community concerns regarding microtransactions in Halo Infinite.

Hook acknowledged the monetization issue and stated that while Halo Infinite’s model is a bit different from the traditional free-to-play shooter, the developers can bring more value to fans and players.

🔴📺 We're live with our final stream of 2021! Join us as we talk through the latest #HaloInfinite news, chat with the team, then dive into a Community Playdate. As always, you'll land Ice Unicorn rewards if you match in!🟣📺 Twitch.tv/Halo 🔴📺 YouTube.com/Halo We're live with our final stream of 2021! Join us as we talk through the latest #HaloInfinite news, chat with the team, then dive into a Community Playdate. As always, you'll land Ice Unicorn rewards if you match in!🟣📺 Twitch.tv/Halo🔴📺 YouTube.com/Halo https://t.co/TCSBOFj2do

This means that perhaps 343 Industries might look to introduce an entirely new framework for how monetization has been working in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer so far.

Halo Infinite might receive changes to the customizations menu as well

Halo @Halo The throwdown has officially begun. To commemorate this weekend's @HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh, additional XP is up for grabs until Dec. 20th for competitive challenges in #HaloInfinite ! Dive in and show 'em what you've got. The throwdown has officially begun. To commemorate this weekend's @HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh, additional XP is up for grabs until Dec. 20th for competitive challenges in #HaloInfinite! Dive in and show 'em what you've got. https://t.co/f7DcAzCaaE

Another complaint that players have had with Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is the lack of good customization options, making the feature look relatively shallow.

As the game does not allow the use of armor coatings, visor colors, or even Armor Cores across armor pieces, players feel the customization feature to be somewhat redundant.

🔴📺 Join us tomorrow at 1PM PT for a special end of year stream! We'll be talking about the latest #HaloInfinite news, chatting with the team, and going live with a Community Playdate.Follow now, be ready once we're live:🟣📺 Twitch.tv/Halo 🔴📺 YouTube.com/Halo Join us tomorrow at 1PM PT for a special end of year stream! We'll be talking about the latest #HaloInfinite news, chatting with the team, and going live with a Community Playdate. Follow now, be ready once we're live:🟣📺 Twitch.tv/Halo🔴📺 YouTube.com/Halo https://t.co/HlgfjdknMv

Hook addressed these issues in the stream, and while he did not discuss any specific changes that the devs had in mind, he did say that in future updates, Halo Infinite players will be able to do more with the customization option.

It’s incredible to see the care and attention 343 Industries gives their latest title. Fans are hopeful that with enough time and updates, Halo Infinite will be one of the best competitive shooters in 2022.

