Halo Infinite save file bug and possible workarounds

Halo Infinite was released last month, and has been a successful release. But despite its overall success, certain issues have silently crept up. While a few of them are minor and have been patched, some are game breaking and are yet to be fixed.

Over the last 24 hours, both PC and Xbox players have been experiencing a severe bug in Halo Infinite that has ruined their entire save progression. This bug essentially causes a simulataneous login with a prompt appearing on the screen.

Upon acceptance, the bug completely erases the saved file of the player and with that, the Halo Infinite player loses all their progress.

This bug has also crept into the multiplayer scene of Halo Infinite. By clicking on the prompt, players have spawned through the floor mid-game. To make matters worse, 343 Studios and Microsoft are yet to acknowledge the issue.

However, there may be a workaround.

How can Halo Infinite players avoid the bug and not lose their progression?

Many players have expressed their frustration at the lack of acknowledgement by the Halo Infinite developers. On the other hand, others have expressed their displeasure with the constant problems of bugs.

However, thanks to ResetEra user 99humanity, there has been a way to know the cause of the bug.

When does the bug occur in Halo Infinite?

Although this is not definitive, the bug seems to appear when there are two inputs in the system. This occurs when a Halo Infinite player withdraws and reconnects their controller without closing the game.

Apparently, Halo Infinite runs both profiles simultaneously, which is a direct violation of the game's code, since the campaign in Halo Infinite is strictly a single player mode.

How to escape the bug?

One simple way will be to use only one input while playing Halo Infinite. Even if a player has to disconnect the controller, it's best to do it after closing the game.

The major thing to do is to not rush. The bug prompt can appear at any time, so it's best not to press on the "Let's Go" option in rush and then ruin one's Halo Infinite progress.

