Player with disability praises Halo Infinite for its accessibility, Xbox Official replies with gratitude

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer and campaign has been the talk of the FPS community for quite some time now.

While there are a significant number of issues within the game that 343 Industries needs to iron out, players are finding the multiplayer experience incredibly fun because of just how accessible it is for both newer players and veterans of the franchise.

In a recent Reddit post, a Halo Infinite player opened up about how 343 Industries’ latest title helped them enjoy an FPS game. It is a genre that the player was not able to get into for over 12 years because of a disability which renders them unable to move their fingers.

The Redditor states in the post,

“I have to say the accessibility options in Halo are amazing, and the devs deserve a lot of credit for going the extra mile to make this possible. Plus the game is really fun and makes me feel like a badass, just like some of the old shooters did (doom, Halo 1, etc..).”

Xbox Official replies in gratitude towards fans’ overwhelming response to Halo Infinite

The Reddit post received an overwhelming response from the Halo Infinite community, and players spoke extensively about the amount of work that Microsoft puts in the backend to make their games some of the most accessible titles in the market.

Their cross-platform features are marked by the gaming community as the best in the business, and Game Pass has become incredibly popular, leading the charge in the genre of subscription-based gaming.

Xbox Official seems to have taken notice of the thread, and replied with gratitude to the sheer amount of positive response that their gaming model has been receiving from fans.

Also Read Article Continues below

While other platforms have been making their exclusive titles more accessible with each new entry, at least for now, Microsoft seems to be the King.

Edited by Saman